Delhi Classical Music Festival 2024: Shubha Mudgal, Ajoy Chakraborty to perform live

When the Capital’s air fills with classical notes, it’s ought to be the fag end of the year. For it’s around this time that the annual event, Delhi Classical Music Festival, makes its foray amidst the cacophony of a jam-packed cultural calendar. This time, it’s returning to mesmerise the music aficionados with a line-up that includes renowned artistes who will present vocal and instrumental performances. Renowned vocalists Vidushi Shubha Mudgal and Pt Ajoy Chakraborty will perform at Delhi Classical Music Festival 2024.

“I will sing thumri and may be a bhajan; will select the raga after seeing the audience,” says Padma Bhushan Pt Ajoy Chakraborty, who will take to stage on day one. Having performed in the city on several occasions, he shares, “Delhi audience is much better than before... This might be my 65th concert in Delhi and I now find the listeners to be very responsive and involving.”

Artistes Rindana Rahasya (vocal) and Satayajeet Talwalkar (tabla solo) will perform on the first and second day of the fest, respectively.

The opening day will also have classical vocal performances by Ojesh Pratap Singh and Rindana Rahasya. This will be followed by day two that will have concerts by Kashish Mittal (vocal), Satayajeet Talwalkar (tabla solo) and Deborshi Bhattacharya (vocal).

On the concluding day, Padma Shri Shubha Mudgal will spin her melodious magic. “Whether I’m performing or going as part of the audience, I always see a large number of listeners at this event, which has been around for several decades,” shares Mudgal, adding, “If I recall correctly, it was earlier called the Indraprastha festival, and I remember performing for one of its early editions. From bhajans to protest poetry, I have performed a lot of genres here.”

“The objective behind this event is that Delhi should not only be known as the political capital of the country but also be developed as the capital of art and music,” says Rakesh Pathak, assistant secretary (dance and music), Sahitya Kala Parishad, which is organising the festival. Pathak adds, “Delhiites wait for the classical programs throughout the year. This eagerness of the people has been encouraging us to organise such events.”

Catch It Live

What: Delhi Classical Music Festival

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: December 3 to 5

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on the Blue and Violet Lines

