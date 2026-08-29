Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Dear Sharma Ma’am, You were never just a professor who taught us a subject. You were someone who believed in us, pushed us when we were doubting ourselves and somehow made us feel that we could actually make it. A lot of what I’ve achieved today has your guidance, your lessons and your constant encouragement. DU was a dream, and today that dream has become real with us stepping out representing our college. Somewhere in that journey, you’ve played a much bigger role than you probably realise. From Class of 26

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To LBC, There is nothing like Ghost ...but when she ROFL dar lagta hai. All have pretty face to embrace...but can’t dare to say Chudail is bestie. I wait online ....then realize Chudail comes night only. I am duffer Pipal tree for hanging Chudail to feel self and happy. Chudail sucks Tillu blood by saying you are not in my heart but you are my heart. I want to do leapfrog Wish ......accept karle Chudail. From TBC

Dear M, Please send message through Insta DM, will fix time for calling. I understand you can’t call because of your current status. Only Yours, A

To CEO, I hope this message finds you well. I noticed we share interest in Beauty, on your profile, and it resonated with my passion. We see opportunities to collaborate on joint projects. If we collaborate with each other then we have many major benefits. What’s say? Expert Worker

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{{^usCountry}} My Dear Tubelight, Happpiesttt birthday!!! I know u haven’t made any good decisions from the past few years... But no doubt u’ve made a genuine friend, jo ki main hun - raw and real! I also hope ki tu mre un gine chune dosto m shamil ho jo end tk mre sth rhe... Luv uhhh, too. Chetan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My Dear Tubelight, Happpiesttt birthday!!! I know u haven’t made any good decisions from the past few years... But no doubt u’ve made a genuine friend, jo ki main hun - raw and real! I also hope ki tu mre un gine chune dosto m shamil ho jo end tk mre sth rhe... Luv uhhh, too. Chetan {{/usCountry}}

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Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

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