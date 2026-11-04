...
...
Next Story

#DilliWaliDiwali: There is a little extra jhilmil for your home at markets across Delhi

From chic table accents and readymade rangolis to traditional torans and hangings, here’s what you can pick up for Diwali decor at Khan Market and Lajpat Nagar.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026, 11:48:27 IST
By Karan Sethi
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement
This battery-operated rotating diya stand features a decorative kalash, concentric tiers of LED-lit diyas and golden fringe trim. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000.
This battery-operated rotating diya stand features a decorative kalash, concentric tiers of LED-lit diyas and golden fringe trim. Price: 3,000.
This Lakshmi-Ganesha hanging pair features gold beadwork, ‘Shree Lakshmi Ganesh’ lettering, pearl strings and golden jhumki tassels. Price: 400
These ready-made rangoli platters feature floral embellishments and a jewel-trimmed tea-light holder. Available in multiple colours. Price: 850.
This metal tortoise showpiece features a crystal-encrusted head and an enamelled shell. Price: 1,300.
Featuring trunk-up elephant cutouts with traditional artwork and pearl drops, this hanging pair adds a festive touch. Price: 300 (pair).
“My mom and I set out to find traditional decor for our main entrance, but exploring Khan Market and Lajpat Nagar changed our plans. We came across unusual pieces such as metal turtle showpieces, evil-eye wall hangings and thread-wrapped frames. We ended up picking up classic bells for her temple and colourful decorative pieces for the rest of the house.” Epshita, Delhi-based entrepreneur
This woven jute hanging lantern features floral garlands along its top and bottom borders, adding a rustic, bohemian touch to balconies or doorways. Price: 800.
Wrapped in vibrant silk thread and gold gota work, these diamond-frame hangings feature miniature birds, pom-poms and metallic bell drops. Price: 250 (piece).
This pair of wall hangings combines evil-eye charms with faux pearl borders, mirrorwork and dangling pearl drops. Price: 500.
“Earlier, customers mostly bought basic hangings, torans and lights. This Diwali, however, demand for table showpieces such as rotating diya stands, rangoli trays and metal centrepieces has risen sharply. Customers want durable, reusable decor that can be used beyond Diwali and make an instant statement in their living rooms without creating a mess. Traditional door hangings still sell, but functional showpieces are taking centre stage this year.” Shop employee, Kriti Creations, Lajpat Nagar
 
htcitydelhifestivaldiwali
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/#DilliWaliDiwali: There is a little extra jhilmil for your home at markets across Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks