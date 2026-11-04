DilliWaliDiwali: There is a little extra jhilmil for your home at markets across Delhi

“My mom and I set out to find traditional decor for our main entrance, but exploring Khan Market and Lajpat Nagar changed our plans. We came across unusual pieces such as metal turtle showpieces, evil-eye wall hangings and thread-wrapped frames. We ended up picking up classic bells for her temple and colourful decorative pieces for the rest of the house.” Epshita, Delhi-based entrepreneur

“Earlier, customers mostly bought basic hangings, torans and lights. This Diwali, however, demand for table showpieces such as rotating diya stands, rangoli trays and metal centrepieces has risen sharply. Customers want durable, reusable decor that can be used beyond Diwali and make an instant statement in their living rooms without creating a mess. Traditional door hangings still sell, but functional showpieces are taking centre stage this year.” Shop employee, Kriti Creations, Lajpat Nagar