Diwali 2026: Here’s your mela guide to shop right in Delhi-NCR

What’s Diwali without a little shopping, lots of snacking and some festive masti? Here’s where you can do just that and more, as you revel at these melas; some of which kick-start from this weekend in Delhi-NCR. Read on to get your festive fix.

Art with heart

With Diwali around the corner (November 8), it's time to shop for aesthetic home decor and have some pre-festive fun. Check out which melas are happening in Delhi-NCR this year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fancy learning art from young artists this festive season? Diwali Art Mela combines an art exhibition featuring paintings by teenagers with autism, Down syndrome, and neurodivergent traits. The mela will also have two-to-three-hour workshops where you can even learn from these young artists. “They are very good artists. Their paintings are amazing, nobody will believe that they did it, especially the colour combinations they make, it’s like God has given these children some extraordinary talent,” shares Santosh George, founder, Cure India and Children in India.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Where: Cure India, A-30, Block A, Gulmohar Park

When: October 31 to November 1

Time: 2pm to 7pm

Entry: Free (Workshop fee: ₹250; Contact: 8800020511)

Festive finds for every budget

On the hunt for festive candles, handcrafted diyas or statement accessories to complete your Diwali look? ELSA (LSR Alumni Association) Diwali Utsav brings together around 27 women entrepreneur-led stalls offering jewellery, apparel, pottery, handicrafts, home décor and more, alongside organic food, that’s all the rage among youngsters these days. “The products and clothing chosen, including designer clothes, for exhibit are across all ranges to suit varied pocket sizes so there’s something for everyone,” shares Shruti Pushkarna, honorary secretary of its executive committee, adding, “We are organising Diwali mela for the first time and have even added more vendors this time, after organising a successful Spring Bazaar this year that kept people asking for another mela.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Chandni Bagh, Bikaner House, Pandara Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Chandni Bagh, Bikaner House, Pandara Road {{/usCountry}}

Read More

When: October 24 and 25

Time: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Shop across India minus the travel

From intricate crafts to live cultural performances, The Grand Expo 2026 is here to bring different parts of India together under one roof. Rajkumar Kashyap, secretary of Art & Craft Vikas Sansthan informs that the theme of the fair this time is Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and adds, “The expo is designed to serve as a bridge, connecting our talented weavers and entrepreneurs directly with a wider consumer base.” It’s here that one can shop traditional wear, jewellery, pottery, paintings and home décor, and make time to catch the performances, too.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Where: State Emporia Complex, Connaught Place

When: October 22 to November 5

Time: 4pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Little craft, lot of culture

Looking for a festive wardrobe upgrade, a little art for your walls, or just an excuse to catch some live performances? The craft lovers in Delhi could head to Dastkar Festival of Lights for handloom finds, statement jewellery, paintings and handcrafted home decor, with plenty to explore beyond the usual Diwali shopping list. Think Chanderi, Patola and Banarasi weaves, Meenakari and Dokra jewellery, Madhubani and Gond art, plus blue pottery and terracotta pieces. Just when you’re done with the shopping spree, soak in some culture with a fun line-up featuring Kathak and Rajasthani folk, Kabir renditions by Yusra Naqvi and Qawwali by Qutbi Brothers. And there’s a dandiya-garba night, and Punjabi gidda planned too!

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

On till: November 3

Time: 11am to 7.30pm (Friday to Sunday: Till 10pm)

Entry: ₹50

Go vocal for local

If in the mood for some festive shopping, food trails and fun experiences then must check Swadeshi Mahotsav 2026 with your homies. This year, the theme for this fair is Swavalambi Bharat, and more than 140 stalls will showcase homegrown products and handicrafts across fashion, jewellery, health and wellness. In short, there’s lots to explore. “Gen Z, or as we like to call them YGB, Young Generation of Bharat, can also enjoy bhajan clubbing, garba, DJ night, and interactive sessions on how to go swadeshi for better economic growth,” informs Sumeet Mishra, national committee member at the event.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Where: DU Sports Complex, North Campus, University of Delhi

When: October 24 to 26

Time: 11am to 10pm

Entry: Free

Shop for a cause

Give your Diwali mela experience a feel-good twist at Blind Relief Association’s popular bazaar, where every visit helps support education and vocational training for persons with visual impairments. With over 350 stalls run by visually impaired persons, you can shop handmade festive products and take relaxation massage services as well. “To add to the fun, we have planend a dandiya evening, a fashion show by visually impaired youth, a street play on inclusion and a children’s pot-painting contest where we’ll get them the pots and they just need to bring their creativity,” informs Swapna Merlin S, head of communications at the association.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Where: The Blind Relief Association, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Lodhi Road

When: October 30 to November 5

Time: 10.30am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Come for the finds, stay for the vibes

Diwali shopping? Check. Food coma? Very possible. New indie music obsession? Also on the cards. The Lil Flea features over 300 homegrown brands, more than 60 food and dessert options, live bands, hands-on workshops and activities including live art, board games, pottery, psychic and wellness spaces, book swaps and carnival games, art into one festival. Wondering whether you should take your young ones along? Well, you must! There’s a wonderland for them as well with activities including cupcake making, face painting, block building and more.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 14), Lodhi Road

On till: October 25

Time: 11am to 11pm

Entry: ₹499 onwards (www.thelilflea.com)

Shop, savour, enjoy

Browse over 300 stalls at the Surajkund Diwali Mela for aesthetic and trendy handicrafts, handloom and other festive finds. Sample regional delicacies from across India, watch folk dances and cultural performances, and enjoy a live musical evening featuring Sufi and folk singer Kanwar Grewal.

Where: Surajkund Mela Ground, Faridabad

On till: October 26

Time: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

One stop for festive fervour

With more than 100 Indian brands offering artisanal finds across fashion, beauty and home décor, Ekatva Festival is a great spot to scout for festive gifts. The line-up also includes indie music by Kazinama, cooking challenges, drum circles, spoken-word performances and creative workshops.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

On till: October 25

Time: 1.15pm to 10pm

Entry: ₹450 onwards (www.ekatvafestival.com)

Heart is where the haul is

Your Diwali shopping doesn’t have limited to buying clothes and candles. With over one lakh handloom and handicraft products, handmade jewellery, home decor items, terracotta finds, and carpets, you are not going to leave Noida Haat Diwali Utsav with just one bag!

Where: Noida Haat, Sector 33A, Noida City Centre

When: October 24 to November 9

Time: 12.30 to 9pm

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction