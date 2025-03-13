Menu Explore
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
Dr Kavita Bhatnagar’s "The Power of Imperfect Eating" book launch in New Delhi

Sanchita Kalra
Mar 13, 2025 10:10 PM IST

Bhatnagar discussed her book, highlighting the need for a balanced, emotionally intelligent approach to food

The book launch of The Power of Imperfect Eating by Dr Kavita Bhatnagar brought together experts from literature, healthcare, and public policy for a discussion on rethinking dietary habits.

(L-R) Dr. Kavita Bhatnagar and Neelima Dalmia Adhar
(L-R) Dr. Kavita Bhatnagar and Neelima Dalmia Adhar

Bhatnagar discussed her book, highlighting the need for a balanced, emotionally intelligent approach to food. "True health comes from balance, not extremes. My book encourages readers to make informed food choices while being kind to themselves," she said.

Neelima Dalmia Adhar praised the book, stating, "In a world obsessed with dietary perfection, this book is a breath of fresh air. It liberates, rather than preaches, offering practical insights that anyone struggling with their relationship with food will find valuable."

