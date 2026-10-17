Dugga Elo: Nari shakti takes centre stage at Delhi’s Pujo pandals

At the Durgotsav pandal in GK2, the central theme is an ode to Mother Earth (Dharti Maa).

An ode to Bharat Mata

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Leading this year’s visual narrative at Durgotsav Greater Kailash II is Matrika: The Cosmic Warp and Weft, a series of diptych paintings by Spanish artist Javier Artacho. He is depicting the divine feminine force through scenes of creation and rural life. This artistic tribute flows directly into the pandal’s central theme: an ode to Mother Earth (Dharti Maa).

“We are bringing the late painter Abanindranath Tagore’s 1905 painting of Bharat Mata to life. Through both Tagore’s iconography and Artacho’s artworks, we honour the motherland as the supreme nurturing force that binds us all,” adds Samir Banerjee, general secretary of the organising committee. The venue also features a Natmandir courtyard setting adorned with antique Banarasi sarees overhead.

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Where: Udai Shankar Park, Gurdwara Road, S-Block, Greater Kailash II

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Timing: 10am to midnight

This year’s decor at the Pocket 40 puja pandal draws inspiration from the handloom art of the traditional Jamdani saree from Bengal.

Fine weaves: Woven empowerment in textile tradition

Celebrating the timeless elegance of Bengali heritage and female grace, this year’s decor at the Pocket 40 puja pandal draws inspiration from the handloom art of the traditional Jamdani saree from Bengal. The entire sanctum sanctorum (pandal area) has been transformed using handwoven Jamdani fabrics and motifs. The idols of Goddesses Durga, Saraswati and Lakshmi, along with Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya, are all elegantly draped in authentic Jamdani weaves.

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“Jamdani is more than just a textile; it is an iconic symbol of Bengali feminine heritage and artistic craftsmanship,” shares Tirath N Bose, a member of the Navapalli Pooja Samiti. “By draping Maa Durga and her family in traditional Jamdani and designing our entire mandap around these handloom motifs, we are celebrating both the sacred feminine and the enduring strength of traditional women weavers who keep this art form alive,” adds Suman Chatterjee, general secretary of the committee.

Where: Pocket 40, Central Park, Chittaranjan Park

On till: October 21

Timing: 10am to midnight

A theatrical play written, directed, and performed exclusively by an all-female cast is the highlight at Milani Cultural and Welfare Association's celebrations.

Women take the reins: An all-female cast and crew

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A major highlight of the Milani Cultural and Welfare Association’s pandal lineup this year is an original theatrical play written, directed, and performed exclusively by an all-female cast of nine association members. Centred on environmental sustainability and the everyday lives of women, the drama serves as an ode to female resilience and community leadership.

“Durga Puja is the ultimate celebration of female strength, so having an entirely women-led production felt natural,” shares Sarmistha Ganguly, director of the play Porochorchar Upokarita, adding, “Through our performance, we want to highlight that women are not just the spiritual backbone of our homes and traditions, but they are also formidable creative forces capable of driving social change and reclaiming centre stage.”

Where: Milani Cultural and Welfare Association Park, Mayur Vihar Phase I

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On till: October 21

Timing: 10am to midnight

At B-block pandal in CR Park, the celebrations focus on passing leadership to the younger generation while keeping women at the core.

Passing the baton: Women and youth take charge

At one of Chittaranjan Park’s most popular Pujo, hosted by B-Block, the celebrations focus on passing leadership to the younger generation while keeping women at the core. The pandal recreates Jorasanko Thakurbari — the iconic ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore — highlighting the Tagore family’s legacy of artistic expression and social reform.

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“We have over 50 women managing the core puja arrangements, Anando Mela food stalls, and traditional dhunuchi dance performances,” shares Amit Kumar Roy, president of the organising committee. The alpona is being handpainted by a team of 20 to 30 women and young art students led by community artist Rua Das and team member Devika Kundu. “It’s an open, inclusive space where women come together to express their creativity and honour Tagore’s artistic vision,” shares Kundu.

Where: Maa Sarada Park, B-Block, Chittaranjan Park (CR Park)

On till: October 21

Timing: 10am to midnight