DUSU elections 2026: No more 1 lakh bonds, no heavy convoys

Scraped: ₹1 lakh security bond

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) 2026 elections have been scheduled to take place on September 18. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT (For representational purpose only))

In a significant move in favour of student candidates, the requirement of submitting the ₹1 lakh security bond, which was introduced last year, has been dropped during this election season. Introduced as a measure to prevent property defacement, the heavy monetary clause faced strong backlash from student bodies who argued how it financially skewed the election field toward the affluent candidates. Sharing his views on this, Aryan Maan, current DUSU president says, “Its a big achievement for student candidates. We had heavily opposed this decision last year and are it is more than justified that has now been scrapped. Students from across all states, all financial backgrounds and statures in India come to study in DU, and if they chose to fight the elections then how can one expect them to shell out ₹1 lakh. Also, there is a cap of ₹5k that each individual candidate can spend out of their pocket on the elections, so to expect them to pay that big an amount for defacement was extremely unfair.”

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However, candidate compliance will still be monitored through security oversight and if found under any campus violation then it will directly lead to disqualification rather than monetary forfeitures.

Limit: Convoy controls

The campaign rallies have been capped at a maximum of five vehicles per candidate

To maintain order on campus roads, the campaign rallies have been capped at a maximum of five vehicles per candidate. Affixing election stickers with candidates’ names or party symbols on any car, bus, jeep, auto-rickshaw, or e-rickshaw is strictly illegal.

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{{^usCountry}} Also, heavy machinery like tractors and JCBs, as well as the use of animals during campaigning has been banned. In addition to this, the campus security and traffic authorities have been instructed to bar any vehicles that turn up with tinted windows, missing number plates, or suspicious markings. Even unauthorised cars parked inside university territory will be immediately towed from North and South Campuses and/or face heavy fines as per the Traffic Police regulations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also, heavy machinery like tractors and JCBs, as well as the use of animals during campaigning has been banned. In addition to this, the campus security and traffic authorities have been instructed to bar any vehicles that turn up with tinted windows, missing number plates, or suspicious markings. Even unauthorised cars parked inside university territory will be immediately towed from North and South Campuses and/or face heavy fines as per the Traffic Police regulations. {{/usCountry}}

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Ban on printed posters: Handmade only allowed

Like the previous few years, DU will yet again be prohibiting all printed promotional materials for the DUSU 2026 elections. Candidates are strictly forbidden from distributing printed flyers, posters, pamphlets, or banners across college premises. This is to ensure that campaigning is relied purely on handmade materials, preferably created by student volunteers. This measure has also been taken to align with National Green Tribunal directives and the High Court mandates to stop paper-littered campus roads that had become a disgraceful scene on campus in the past. The administration has warned that any candidate caught distributing mass-printed propaganda or defacing public walls with printed posters will face immediate scrutiny and could also face cancellation of their nomination papers.Tanisha Rathore, a part of Dyal Singh College’ fine art society shares,“Coming up with posters is the best part of the DUSU elections. It is after all a student elections so the creativity and imagination of us students should be at the centre of it all. I have already started brainstorming with my friends and team on poster ideas. Gen Z has upped the bar this year with creativity at Jantar Mantar, so the we need to up our game during the DUSU elections too.”

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Say bye to campaign canopies

Setting up branded structures such as temporary campaign canopies, umbrellas, or shaded booths bearing a candidate’s name or ballot number across campus grounds will not be permitted this year.

If DU students spot candidates distributing freebies, souvenirs, or any branded merchandise to lure student voters during the campaign period then they you could report this to the authorities as a violation of the election code laid down by the varsity’s administration. Additionally, even setting up branded structures such as temporary campaign canopies, umbrellas, or shaded booths bearing a candidate’s name or ballot number across campus grounds will not be permitted this year!

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DU authorities have emphasised that these rules are designed to curb open financial influence and visual clutter. Any candidate found handing out gifts or erecting unapproved branded stalls will face instant disciplinary action, which may include the immediate revocation of their candidacy. “A lot of affluent candidates have over the past years been giving out expensive gifts and freebies to in a way buy the votes of the students,” says Aarush, a second-year student of Kirori Mal College (KMC), who is gearing up to content elections for the post of vice president in his college. He adds, “Independent candidates like us cannot match up to that and even if we are sincere in our work and intention, we lost out to power of their money. I am glad now it is more of an even ground after this.”

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