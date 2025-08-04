Embassy of Argentina brings fiesta vibes to the Capital

The Embassy of Argentina brought fiesta vibes to the Capital on Wednesday as Argentine National Day celebrations kicked off in style. Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and Ambassador Mariano Caucino(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The event began with music, dance, and a whole lot of passion, as guests swayed to lively Argentine folk tunes and posed with life-size posters of football legends Lionel Messi and the late Diego Maradona. Attendees also indulged in traditional empanadas and sipped on yerba mate.

Ambassador Mariano Caucino said, “Argentina and India share common values of democracy, freedom and human dignity. I would also like to express our gratitude for the growing cooperation between Argentina and India. It has been one year since my wife, Barbara, and I arrived in India, and we feel privileged to serve here."

In his speech, the Ambassador also highlighted a group of nine distinguished members of the Argentine Army, who will soon embark on a mission to climb the Himalayas.

Chief guest of the evening, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, said, “It’s a day to celebrate Argentina’s vibrant history and rich culture. Today, we also celebrate the enduring friendship and cooperation between our two nations. Football holds a special place in the hearts of many Indians, who deeply admire Argentina legends like Maradona and Messi for their extraordinary skills and passion."