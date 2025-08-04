Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Embassy of Argentina brings fiesta vibes to the Capital

BySanchita Kalra
Updated on: Aug 04, 2025 12:48 pm IST

The event began with music, dance, as guests swayed to lively Argentine folk tunes and posed with life-size posters of football legends

The Embassy of Argentina brought fiesta vibes to the Capital on Wednesday as Argentine National Day celebrations kicked off in style.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and Ambassador Mariano Caucino(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and Ambassador Mariano Caucino(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The event began with music, dance, and a whole lot of passion, as guests swayed to lively Argentine folk tunes and posed with life-size posters of football legends Lionel Messi and the late Diego Maradona. Attendees also indulged in traditional empanadas and sipped on yerba mate.

Ambassador Mariano Caucino said, “Argentina and India share common values of democracy, freedom and human dignity. I would also like to express our gratitude for the growing cooperation between Argentina and India. It has been one year since my wife, Barbara, and I arrived in India, and we feel privileged to serve here."

In his speech, the Ambassador also highlighted a group of nine distinguished members of the Argentine Army, who will soon embark on a mission to climb the Himalayas.

Chief guest of the evening, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, said, “It’s a day to celebrate Argentina’s vibrant history and rich culture. Today, we also celebrate the enduring friendship and cooperation between our two nations. Football holds a special place in the hearts of many Indians, who deeply admire Argentina legends like Maradona and Messi for their extraordinary skills and passion."

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Embassy of Argentina brings fiesta vibes to the Capital
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On