Glam drop series with HT City | Witness garba-dandiya nights through a festive lens with Navratri-themed eyewear

In the fourth edition of our 10-part series on glamming up your Navratri fit with the perfect accessories, we spotlight eyewear and give you inspiration to keep things groovy.

From cowries and tassels to dangling chain details and oxidised silver charms, here's how embellishments are giving eyewear a playful touch this Navratri season.

READ: Glam drop series with HT City | Let your mane have the main character moment with Navratri-themed parandis, scrunchies

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From oxidised silver charms and playful embellishments to peacock feathers and peacock motifs, here's all that's giving eyewear a quirky new vision for this season of garba and dandiya nights. Scroll down for more!

Explaining the biggest eyewear trend this season, Likhita Jain, founder of Kalakruti Store (@kalakrutistore), shares, “Our shahi chick glares with golden chains and ghungroos as well as those with mor pankhi embellishments are leading in demand this season. Prices for these start from ₹399 and we have been shipping more than 300–500 pieces every day, even abroad.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Long before the season even began, we have been selling over 150 pieces of oxidised goggles crafted using festive motifs," shares Vipul Parmar, owner of Surat-based VIP King Hub (@vipkinghub), adding, “Prices for these start at ₹150 and we’re almost out of stock at this point. We've been shipping across India and also abroad.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Long before the season even began, we have been selling over 150 pieces of oxidised goggles crafted using festive motifs," shares Vipul Parmar, owner of Surat-based VIP King Hub (@vipkinghub), adding, “Prices for these start at ₹150 and we’re almost out of stock at this point. We've been shipping across India and also abroad.” {{/usCountry}}

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