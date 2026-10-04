...
...
Next Story

Glam drop series with HT City | Witness garba-dandiya nights through a festive lens with Navratri-themed eyewear

In the fourth part of HT City Navratri shopping series, here's how to jazz up your look with statement frames crafted using oxidised charms, mor pankhi motifs.

Published on: Oct 4, 2026, 13:32:19 IST
By Kriti Kambiri
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

In the fourth edition of our 10-part series on glamming up your Navratri fit with the perfect accessories, we spotlight eyewear and give you inspiration to keep things groovy.

From cowries and tassels to dangling chain details and oxidised silver charms, here's how embellishments are giving eyewear a playful touch this Navratri season.
From cowries and tassels to dangling chain details and oxidised silver charms, here's how embellishments are giving eyewear a playful touch this Navratri season.

READ: Glam drop series with HT City | Let your mane have the main character moment with Navratri-themed parandis, scrunchies

From oxidised silver charms and playful embellishments to peacock feathers and peacock motifs, here's all that's giving eyewear a quirky new vision for this season of garba and dandiya nights. Scroll down for more!

Explaining the biggest eyewear trend this season, Likhita Jain, founder of Kalakruti Store (@kalakrutistore), shares, “Our shahi chick glares with golden chains and ghungroos as well as those with mor pankhi embellishments are leading in demand this season. Prices for these start from 399 and we have been shipping more than 300–500 pieces every day, even abroad.”

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kriti Kambiri

Books, fashion, cinema, culture, art, campus and Delhi - Kriti Kambiri writes about it all for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Her stories sit at the sweet spot between sharp insight and the personality of a city that never.

navratrieyesunglassesshoppingig shoppingstylefashionwhat to wear on valentine's day
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Glam drop series with HT City | Witness garba-dandiya nights through a festive lens with Navratri-themed eyewear
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks