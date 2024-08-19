 Gram it: Purple rain, never meant to cause you any pain…Delhiites you listening? - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
Gram it: Purple rain, never meant to cause you any pain…Delhiites you listening?

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 19, 2024 02:13 PM IST

Check out our picture of the day that shows how residents of Delhi are dealing with intermittent rains in the Capital. IMD has predicted scattered rainfall.

When out in the city at Kartavya Path and caught unaware by a sudden shower from the skies, what would you do? This man proves that he has it all that it takes to stay under the shade even when Delhi's weather tries its best to drench Delhiites by hoodwinking! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered rainfall in the Capital over the next few days. Are you enjoying or feeling miffed with the patchy downpours of late? 

IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rains in Delhi, till August 23. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rains in Delhi, till August 23. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

 

