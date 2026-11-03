Halloween 2026: Delhi gets fright forward @ HorrorCon. Here's a glimpse

The weekend witnessed screams, chills, and Halloween fervour as cosplayers assembled at HorrorCon India 2026. Here’s a glimpse of the frenzy from NSIC Grounds in Okhla.

Delhiites get spooked up at HorrorCon 2026, held over the weekend at Okhla’s NSIC Grounds. (Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

A cosplayer portrays the free-spirited Lucifer, a Biblical character from Christian mythology.

Lucifer Awakens

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“My costume weighs almost 8kg! I play Lucifer, the one who exercised his own will rather than follow God’s command, because Gen Z is often misunderstood in a similar way. We are seen as rebellious because we question things. But even the devil, in his own way, had his own intelligence and free will," shares a 19-year-old animation student who goes by @hazakura.cos

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A cosplayer portrays Shakchunni, a ghost in Bengali folklore who died before marriage with a green visage to show envy of married women.

This visitor cosplayed Oni Yokai from Japanese ghost legends.

Channelling Japanese warrior spirit

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{{^usCountry}} “I managed to scare a few kids by cosplaying Oni Yokai from Japanese ghost legends. My character is a warrior who lost his family in a war and turned into a spirit... I like choosing rare characters that people don’t usually cosplay, and I handmade everything – from the mask to the Hanfu (traditional Japanese outfit). The mask is made using tissues and petroleum jelly; I added the horns, and stitched the Hanfu with seven metres of fabric. It took me two weeks to put all of this together, costing around ₹1,500," shares Ronik Mukhiya, 23, entrepreneur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I managed to scare a few kids by cosplaying Oni Yokai from Japanese ghost legends. My character is a warrior who lost his family in a war and turned into a spirit... I like choosing rare characters that people don’t usually cosplay, and I handmade everything – from the mask to the Hanfu (traditional Japanese outfit). The mask is made using tissues and petroleum jelly; I added the horns, and stitched the Hanfu with seven metres of fabric. It took me two weeks to put all of this together, costing around ₹1,500," shares Ronik Mukhiya, 23, entrepreneur. {{/usCountry}}

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Ready for a clean slate? Visitors got a chance to wash their sins away (or at least pose like they did) at this installation.

Three Fingers from Wrong Turn (left) and a Clicker from The Last of Us (right), brought to life with cotton, Fevicol, makeup, honey-based fake blood, clay-crafted masks and cardboard weapons.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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