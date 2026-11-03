Halloween 2026: Delhi gets fright forward @ HorrorCon. Here's a glimpse

The weekend witnessed screams, chills, and Halloween fervour as cosplayers assembled at HorrorCon India 2026. Here’s a glimpse of the frenzy from NSIC Grounds in Okhla.
Lucifer Awakens
“My costume weighs almost 8kg! I play Lucifer, the one who exercised his own will rather than follow God’s command, because Gen Z is often misunderstood in a similar way. We are seen as rebellious because we question things. But even the devil, in his own way, had his own intelligence and free will," shares a 19-year-old animation student who goes by @hazakura.cos
Channelling Japanese warrior spirit
“I managed to scare a few kids by cosplaying Oni Yokai from Japanese ghost legends. My character is a warrior who lost his family in a war and turned into a spirit... I like choosing rare characters that people don’t usually cosplay, and I handmade everything – from the mask to the Hanfu (traditional Japanese outfit). The mask is made using tissues and petroleum jelly; I added the horns, and stitched the Hanfu with seven metres of fabric. It took me two weeks to put all of this together, costing around ₹1,500," shares Ronik Mukhiya, 23, entrepreneur.{{/usCountry}}
“I managed to scare a few kids by cosplaying Oni Yokai from Japanese ghost legends. My character is a warrior who lost his family in a war and turned into a spirit... I like choosing rare characters that people don’t usually cosplay, and I handmade everything – from the mask to the Hanfu (traditional Japanese outfit). The mask is made using tissues and petroleum jelly; I added the horns, and stitched the Hanfu with seven metres of fabric. It took me two weeks to put all of this together, costing around ₹1,500," shares Ronik Mukhiya, 23, entrepreneur.{{/usCountry}}
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