Hantavirus at sea: Why the world is watching M/V Hondius

This weekend, all eyes look towards the sea as M/V Hondius is on track to dock in the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago. Globally, the ship is making headlines because some passengers on board tested positive for Hantavirus — a rare, severe rodent-borne disease — that has already so far resulted in three deaths and multiple illnesses. All 146 people, from 23 countries, on board the M/V Hondius will be medically assessed before being able to travel home. On Cam: 'Plague' Ship MV Hondius' Captain's Old Clip On Hantavirus 'Patient Zero' Goes Viral | WHO

What is hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a rare but potentially deadly group of viruses primarily spread through contact with infected rodents, especially their urine, saliva or droppings. The infection can cause severe respiratory illness and, in rare cases, may spread between humans through close contact, as seen previously with the Andes strain linked to the current outbreak. There is currently no specific antiviral treatment.

Where was this cruise heading?

The Dutch-flagged M/V Hondius, a 46-day Antarctic expedition cruise travelling from Ushuaia in Argentina towards Europe via the Atlantic, sparked global concern this week after a rare hantavirus outbreak on board left three people dead and several others infected. The vessel, carrying 146 passengers and crew from 23 countries, is now expected to dock in Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands.

What has happened so far?

According to the World Health Organization, the outbreak is believed to have begun after a couple travelling through South America boarded the vessel in early April. One passenger later died after developing severe respiratory symptoms, while another was medically evacuated to South Africa and remains in intensive care. A third infected traveller is currently being treated in Switzerland. Since several passengers had already disembarked and returned home during the voyage, health authorities across multiple countries are now tracing close contacts and fellow travellers. The ship is expected to dock in Tenerife around May 9, where remaining passengers will undergo medical screening.

Symptoms to watch for

Early symptoms usually resemble flu-like illness and may include fever, fatigue, headache and body ache. Some patients also develop gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea or diarrhoea. In severe cases, the infection can rapidly progress into pneumonia, breathing difficulty and acute respiratory distress.

WHO has currently assessed the overall public health risk as low, though the situation continues to be monitored closely.

Key timeline of the outbreak:

April 1: A couple travels through South America, including Argentina, before boarding the M/V Hondius.

April 6: A male passenger develops fever, headache and diarrhoea on board.

April 11: His condition worsens into respiratory distress and he dies. No hantavirus testing is conducted at the time.

April 24: His body is removed at Saint Helena. His partner, already showing gastrointestinal symptoms, deteriorates during a flight to Johannesburg, South Africa. Another passenger aboard the ship develops breathing complications and pneumonia-like symptoms.

April 25: The female passenger dies after arrival in Johannesburg.

April 27: A second critically ill passenger is medically evacuated to South Africa and admitted to intensive care.

May 2: The critically ill passenger tests positive for hantavirus. Another female passenger with pneumonia symptoms also dies.

May 4: Health authorities confirm hantavirus infection in a close contact of the first case and begin contact tracing for fellow travellers.

May 7: International health agencies continue monitoring passengers across multiple countries as the ship prepares to dock in Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands for medical screening.

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