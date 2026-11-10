HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 11, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Shoonya Se Bahar – Artworks by Kuldeep Kumar
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 10 to 14
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Architecture Matters: Theory of Museum Practices – Speakers: Aditi Nayar & Dr Kalyan Kumar Chakravarty
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Wednesday Ft. Mohit Oberoi
Where: Moriva, No 116, Metro Pillar, B-25, Pusa Road, Block 11, Karol Bagh, New Rajinder Nagar
When: November 11
Timing: 9pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: Persia in the Mirror of Mughal India - Academic Session I: Competition and Collaboration – Speakers: Rudolph P Matthee & Nobuaki Kondo
Where: Seminar Hall 1 to 3, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: November 11 & 12{{/usCountry}}
When: November 11 & 12{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 9.30am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Workshop | Wood Slice Painting
Where: The Gully Cafe, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 11
Timing: 5pm & 6pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Bunty Ft. Gaurav Kapoor
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹1,499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
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