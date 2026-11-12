HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 12, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Aapki Inayat Ft. Inayat Kaur Bajaj
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Discriminating Taste, Hallucinations of the Tongue – Artworks by Rina Banerjee
Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony
When: October 28 to November 18
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Public Service Broadcasting Day (Jan Prasaran Divas) 2026 | Public Service Broadcasting: Broadcasting as a Social Contract
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: November 12
Timing: 11.15am to 12.15pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Death of Death (Director: Dāvis Sīmanis)
Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: November 12
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | The Day You Met – In Clay{{/usCountry}}
What: Workshop | The Day You Met – In Clay{{/usCountry}}
Where: Chelvies Coffee, M-72, 1st Floor, Main Market, Greater Kailash II
When: November 12
Timing: 1pm, 3pm & 5pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Judge Me If You Can – Comedy Game Show Ft. Aashish Solanki
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: November 12
Timing: 5.30pm & 8.45pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
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