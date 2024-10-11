Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 11, 2024 06:53 PM IST

The day of Oct 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Tales/Tails of Imagination

Catch It Live on 12 October 2024
Catch It Live on 12 October 2024

Where: Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf Links

When: October 11 to November 16

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Prem Ramayan

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: October 12

Timing: 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Akra Music Fest ft Shivaya

Where: Akra, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar-III

When: October 12

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: They Do Not Exist

Where: Mool, B-17, Basement, South Extension 2

When: October 12

Timing: 1.45pm

Entry: www.fillum.in

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Mohd Suhel Live

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: October 12

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Follow Us On