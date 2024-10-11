HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 October 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Tales/Tails of ImaginationWhere: Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf LinksWhen: October 11 to November 16Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line) #StagedWhat: Prem RamayanWhere: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi HouseWhen: October 12Timing: 4pm & 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #TuneInWhat: Akra Music Fest ft ShivayaWhere: Akra, 32, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar-IIIWhen: October 12Timing: 10pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line) #CineCallWhat: They Do Not ExistWhere: Mool, B-17, Basement, South Extension 2When: October 12Timing: 1.45pmEntry: www.fillum.inNearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Mohd Suhel LiveWhere: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur JatWhen: October 12Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction