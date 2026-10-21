HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 22, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged

Gram it: As Delhi woke up to a blanket of smog on Wednesday, with the 227 plus AQI marking the season’s first ‘poor’ air quality reading, GRAP-1 was enforced. This included restrictions on vehicles and other pollution-control measures as the Capital gasped for breath amid the worsening air quality. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT)

What: Shri Ram

Where: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK), 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

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When: October 21 to 26

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: ₹500 to ₹5,000 (Register here)

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Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Dastkar Festival of Lights

Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

When: October 22 to November 3

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm | Till 10pm from Friday to Sunday

Entry: ₹50 (Available at the venue)

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Aarambh – Classical Music and Dance Performances Ft. Dr Niveditha Arun (Veena) accompanied by Ratul S Kumar (Mridangam); followed by recital Swarn Vijh (Hindustani Classical Vocal), accompanied by Akhar Hassan (Tabla) & Lalit Sisodiya (Harmonium)

Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: When Wilderness Dreams – Artworks by Jhulan Bai Baiga and Pisadu Ram Mandavi (Curator: Anubhav Nath)

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Ojas Art, 1AQ, Near Qutb Minar, Mehrauli {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Ojas Art, 1AQ, Near Qutb Minar, Mehrauli {{/usCountry}}

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When: October 11 to November 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket or Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Create Your Diwali Art Hamper

Where: Kenangan Coffee, M-22, M Block Market, Block M, Greater Kailash II

When: October 22

Timing: 1pm & 3.30pm

Entry: ₹799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: Project DNOX Live

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: October 22

Timing: 9pm

Entry: ₹499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Harsh O Ullas Ft. Harsh Gujral

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Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: October 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: ₹999 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Mahila Mangal – Diwali Bazaar

Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: October 22

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction