HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 22, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: Shri Ram
Where: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK), 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: October 21 to 26
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: ₹500 to ₹5,000 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Dastkar Festival of Lights
Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur
When: October 22 to November 3
Timing: 11am to 7.30pm | Till 10pm from Friday to Sunday
Entry: ₹50 (Available at the venue)
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Aarambh – Classical Music and Dance Performances Ft. Dr Niveditha Arun (Veena) accompanied by Ratul S Kumar (Mridangam); followed by recital Swarn Vijh (Hindustani Classical Vocal), accompanied by Akhar Hassan (Tabla) & Lalit Sisodiya (Harmonium)
Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: When Wilderness Dreams – Artworks by Jhulan Bai Baiga and Pisadu Ram Mandavi (Curator: Anubhav Nath)
Where: Ojas Art, 1AQ, Near Qutb Minar, Mehrauli{{/usCountry}}
Where: Ojas Art, 1AQ, Near Qutb Minar, Mehrauli{{/usCountry}}
When: October 11 to November 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket or Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Create Your Diwali Art Hamper
Where: Kenangan Coffee, M-22, M Block Market, Block M, Greater Kailash II
When: October 22
Timing: 1pm & 3.30pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: Project DNOX Live
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: October 22
Timing: 9pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Harsh O Ullas Ft. Harsh Gujral
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹999 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Mahila Mangal – Diwali Bazaar
Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: October 22
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction