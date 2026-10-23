HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 24, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Mehfil Baithak Ft. Rakesh Chaurasia
Where: Common Area, Worldmark Gurugram, Maidawas Road, Sector 65
When: October 24
Timing: 7pm to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#CityWalks
What: Purana Qila Walk - From Pandavas to Partition
Where: Ticket Counter, Purana Qila (Old Fort), Mathura Road (Near Delhi Zoo), Pragati Maidan
When: October 24
Timing: 3pm to 6pm
Entry: ₹750 - Register here (Monument ticket not included)
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Thumri Aur Uski Vidhaayein: A Musical Language of Emotions Ft. Meelu Verma, Ustad Badloo Khan (Harmonium), Pt Shanti Bhushan Jha (Tabla) and Ustad Ghulam Ali (Sarangi)
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: October 24
Timing: 5.30pm to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#StepUp
What: Purulia Chhau
Where: Open Air Theatre, Sector 29, Gurugram
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Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Making the Modern: Sixty Indian Master Artists (Curator: Yashodhara Dalmia)
Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: October 18 to 26
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Sharadotsav – Maharaas Leela Ft. Uma Sharma
Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, 87-88, Lodhi Road
When: October 24
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Shadow Candle Without A Candle
Where: Kenangan Coffee, M-22, M Block Market, Block M, Greater Kailash II
When: October 24
Timing: 3.27pm & 5.07pm
Entry: ₹899 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Cocktail: A Surprise Standup Comedy Show
Where: The Laughter Foyer, 27-30, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: October 24
Timing: 8pm & 9.30pm
Entry: ₹249 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Saksham Mela 2026
Where: Ramagya School, E-7, Sector 50, Noida
When: October 24
Timing: 11am to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 50 (Aqua Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction