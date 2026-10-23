HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 24, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn

Gram it: Potters are busy moulding earthen lamps as Delhi readies itself to welcome the festival of lights. Ahead of Diwali in November, here’s how an artisan in Gurugram is engrossed in his craft. This festive season, support #VocalForLocal and buy diyas from your local artisans. (Photo: PTI)

What: Mehfil Baithak Ft. Rakesh Chaurasia

Where: Common Area, Worldmark Gurugram, Maidawas Road, Sector 65

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When: October 24

Timing: 7pm to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#CityWalks

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What: Purana Qila Walk - From Pandavas to Partition

Where: Ticket Counter, Purana Qila (Old Fort), Mathura Road (Near Delhi Zoo), Pragati Maidan

When: October 24

Timing: 3pm to 6pm

Entry: ₹750 - Register here (Monument ticket not included)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Thumri Aur Uski Vidhaayein: A Musical Language of Emotions Ft. Meelu Verma, Ustad Badloo Khan (Harmonium), Pt Shanti Bhushan Jha (Tabla) and Ustad Ghulam Ali (Sarangi)

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: October 24

Timing: 5.30pm to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#StepUp

What: Purulia Chhau

Where: Open Air Theatre, Sector 29, Gurugram

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Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Making the Modern: Sixty Indian Master Artists (Curator: Yashodhara Dalmia)

Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: October 18 to 26

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Sharadotsav – Maharaas Leela Ft. Uma Sharma

Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, 87-88, Lodhi Road

When: October 24

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Shadow Candle Without A Candle

Where: Kenangan Coffee, M-22, M Block Market, Block M, Greater Kailash II

When: October 24

Timing: 3.27pm & 5.07pm

Entry: ₹899 (Register here)

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Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Cocktail: A Surprise Standup Comedy Show

Where: The Laughter Foyer, 27-30, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: October 24

Timing: 8pm & 9.30pm

Entry: ₹249 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Saksham Mela 2026

Where: Ramagya School, E-7, Sector 50, Noida

When: October 24

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 50 (Aqua Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction