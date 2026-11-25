#DelhiTalkies
What: Aadi Mahotsav 2026
Where: Dilli Haat-INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar
When: November 16 to 30
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: ₹30 (Indian adult) & ₹20 (5–12 years)
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Impact of Gulf’s Asymmetric Warfare on Trade Routes and Supply Chain – Panelists: Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Hebatallah Adam & Prabir De
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 25
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: 31st European Union Film Festival 2026 | The Last Viking (Director: Anders Thomas Jensen)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: People's Festival of Innovation 2026 | Innovating for Inclusive Impact: Bridging Science and Society (Curators: Renu Swarup, Anil Gupta, Swati Basu & Taslimarif Saiyed)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium & Gandhi-King Memorial Plaza, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium & Gandhi-King Memorial Plaza, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
When: November 25 to 28
Timing: 11am to 6pm (November 25 to 27) | 11am to 1pm (November 28)
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Harsh Arora Live
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: November 25
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Dancing Flowers
Where: Savour Sol, HS-25, Kailash Colony Market, Greater Kailash I
When: November 25
Timing: 3pm
Entry: ₹699 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Cocktail: A Surprise Standup Comedy Show
Where: The Laughter Foyer, 27-30, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: November 25
Timing: 8pm, 9.30pm & 11pm
Entry: ₹249 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction