#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: As Delhi celebrated 557th Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev, on Tuesday, here's an illuminated view of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib where devotees visited in huge numbers to pay obeisance. (Photo: Sumit/ANI) more less

What: Aadi Mahotsav 2026

Where: Dilli Haat-INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

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When: November 16 to 30

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: ₹30 (Indian adult) & ₹20 (5–12 years)

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Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Impact of Gulf’s Asymmetric Warfare on Trade Routes and Supply Chain – Panelists: Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Hebatallah Adam & Prabir De

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 25

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: 31st European Union Film Festival 2026 | The Last Viking (Director: Anders Thomas Jensen)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: People's Festival of Innovation 2026 | Innovating for Inclusive Impact: Bridging Science and Society (Curators: Renu Swarup, Anil Gupta, Swati Basu & Taslimarif Saiyed)

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{{^usCountry}} Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium & Gandhi-King Memorial Plaza, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium & Gandhi-King Memorial Plaza, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

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When: November 25 to 28

Timing: 11am to 6pm (November 25 to 27) | 11am to 1pm (November 28)

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Harsh Arora Live

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: November 25

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: ₹499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Dancing Flowers

Where: Savour Sol, HS-25, Kailash Colony Market, Greater Kailash I

When: November 25

Timing: 3pm

Entry: ₹699 (Register here)

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Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Cocktail: A Surprise Standup Comedy Show

Where: The Laughter Foyer, 27-30, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: November 25

Timing: 8pm, 9.30pm & 11pm

Entry: ₹249 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

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