HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 25, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: Natyakumbh 2026 | Lala Ji Ne School Banaya Hai
Where: The Black Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: October 25
Timing: 6pm
Entry: ₹1,000 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: IHC Morning Ragas Ft. Shadaj Iyer (Hindustani Vocal recital), accompanied by Sagar Gujrati (Tabla) and Paromita Mukherjee (Harmonium)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 25
Timing: 10.30am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Prayaas 2026
Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: October 25
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Halloween Clay Art
Where: Third Wave Coffee, Peach Tree Road, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: October 25
Timing: Noon
Entry: ₹549 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: Golpo Kotha – Artworks by Debosmita Samanta{{/usCountry}}
What: Golpo Kotha – Artworks by Debosmita Samanta{{/usCountry}}
Where: Method, Delhi, D-59, Defence Colony
When: October 9 to November 26
Timing: Noon to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Bunty Ft. Gaurav Kapoor
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: October 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹999 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: The Grand Expo 2026
Where: State Emporia Complex, Connaught Place
When: October 22 to November 5
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Yellow & Blue Lines)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction