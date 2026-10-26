HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 26, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp

Gram it: Masked up and camera-ready, visitors at Kartavya Path are seen against a layer of smog as Delhi grapples with worsening air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) dipped briefly to 296 on Saturday morning from 337 on Friday, but pollution levels remained in the ‘poor’ category across the city. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

What: The Divine Within: A Kathak Odyssey Ft. Khushboo Panchal & Ensemble

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

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When: October 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

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#LitTalk

What: Consumer Series: Bites of Bliss or Bites of Risk on My Plate – Panelists: Pawan Agarwal, Prof Naresh Gupta, Ritika Samaddar, and Jayashree Gupta

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sahil Tiwari Live

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: October 26

Timing: 9pm

Entry: ₹499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Diwali Toran Making

Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II

When: October 26

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: ₹749 (Register here)

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#JustForLaughs

What: Rajat Sood Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: October 26

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: ₹499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Surajkund Diwali Mela 2026

Where: Surajkund Mela Ground, Faridabad

When: October 26

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Badarpur Border (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction