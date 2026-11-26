Gram It: Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season on Thursday, with the minimum temperature settling at 9°C, 2.3 degrees below the season's normal. The Capital's air quality, meanwhile, continues to remain a concern, with the AQI in the 'poor' category. The India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast stating Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the same category in the coming days. (Photo: Sakib Ali/HT)

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