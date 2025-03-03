HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 March 2025

#ArtAttack What: Equus & Other Stories Catch it Live on Monday, 3 March 2025

Where: CCA, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: March 1 to 9

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Swing Time in Limousin (French film with English subtitles)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 3

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Artful Murders: A Ragini Malhotra Mystery – Feisal Alkazi in conversation with Sunit Tandon

Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Jazz ft Gaurav & Parijat

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: March 3

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Master Peace – Trial Solo ft Madhur Virli

Where: The Laugh Store, Shop No 4D, Tower 8C, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: March 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Bonanza 2025 – The Bumper Annual Sale

Where: Nature Bazaar, Andheria Morh, Anuvrat Marg

When: March 1 to 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: ₹40

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

