HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 March 2025
Monday, March 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Equus & Other Stories
Where: CCA, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: March 1 to 9
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Swing Time in Limousin (French film with English subtitles)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 3
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Artful Murders: A Ragini Malhotra Mystery – Feisal Alkazi in conversation with Sunit Tandon
Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Jazz ft Gaurav & Parijat
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram
When: March 3
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Master Peace – Trial Solo ft Madhur Virli
Where: The Laugh Store, Shop No 4D, Tower 8C, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: March 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Bonanza 2025 – The Bumper Annual Sale
Where: Nature Bazaar, Andheria Morh, Anuvrat Marg
When: March 1 to 10
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: ₹40
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)