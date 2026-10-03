HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 4, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp

Gram it: Delhi recorded minimum temperature of 23.2°C and the AQI remained in 'moderate' category at 171, on Friday. As per IMD, the city is likely to remain mainly dry over the next few days, before rainfall activity increases from October 6. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

What: Nritya Fest 2026 – Classical Dance Performances

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Todermal Road Area, Mandi House

When: October 4

Timing: 2pm

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Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Japanese Film Festival

Where: INOX, Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden

When: October 3 & 4

Timing: 11am onwards

Entry: Free & ticketed (Based on films)

Nearest Metro Station: Tagore Garden (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: Tabla Poetry Ft. Bhupendra Singh

Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

When: October 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Raahgiri Day Ft. Euphoria Band Live

Where: Central Park, Inner Circle, Connaught Place (CP)

When: October 4

Timing: 7am to 10am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

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#Staged

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Where: Hindi Bhawan, 11, Vishnu Digamber Marg, near Bal Bhavan, Rouse Avenue, Mandi House

When: October 4

Timing: 11am, 1pm, 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Paint Your Own Terracotta Diyas

Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II

When: October 4

Timing: 1.30pm, 3.30pm, 7pm & 11.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Contours of Modernism — Edition II

Where: Gallery Pioneer, F-322, Second floor, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

When: October 3 to 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

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Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: I Am Worth It Ft. Rajat Sood

Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

When: October 4

Timing: 8.15pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Free Book X'Change

Where: Information Centre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 4

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction