HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 4, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp
What: Nritya Fest 2026 – Classical Dance Performances
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Todermal Road Area, Mandi House
When: October 4
Timing: 2pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Japanese Film Festival
Where: INOX, Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden
When: October 3 & 4
Timing: 11am onwards
Entry: Free & ticketed (Based on films)
Nearest Metro Station: Tagore Garden (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Tabla Poetry Ft. Bhupendra Singh
Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House
When: October 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Raahgiri Day Ft. Euphoria Band Live
Where: Central Park, Inner Circle, Connaught Place (CP)
When: October 4
Timing: 7am to 10am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#Staged
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Where: Hindi Bhawan, 11, Vishnu Digamber Marg, near Bal Bhavan, Rouse Avenue, Mandi House
When: October 4
Timing: 11am, 1pm, 4pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Paint Your Own Terracotta Diyas
Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II
When: October 4
Timing: 1.30pm, 3.30pm, 7pm & 11.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Contours of Modernism — Edition II
Where: Gallery Pioneer, F-322, Second floor, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai
When: October 3 to 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: I Am Worth It Ft. Rajat Sood
Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House
When: October 4
Timing: 8.15pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Free Book X'Change
Where: Information Centre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 4
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction