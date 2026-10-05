HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 5, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Wildlife Week 2026 – Nature Trails & Bird Watching
Where: Yamuna Biodiversity Park; Park Entrance Gate; Aravalli Biodiversity Park; Poorvi Marg, Vasant Vihar (Entry Gate: Neela Hauz Biodiversity Park)
When: October 2 to 8
Timing: 10am to Noon
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jharoda Majra (Pink Line); Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines); Guru Dronacharya (Yellow Line); Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line); IIT Delhi (Magenta Line)
#CineCall
What: Ivan The Terrible — Part I (Director: Sergei Eisenstein)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: October 5
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Relief Art
Where: Costa Coffee, N-2, First Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I
When: October 5
Timing: 11am
Entry: ₹799 onwards (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: EcoReels 2026: The Becoming of a Wildscape (Director: Tanmayi Gidh); Panha (Director: Sakshi Mishra); Friends of Jilipibala (Director: Debalina Majumder)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
When: October 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Nights – A Standup Comedy LineUp Show Ft. Badal Sharma, Vidit Sharma & Pravit Arora
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Sector 104, Noida
When: October 5
Timing: 6pm, 8pm &10pm
Entry: ₹169 onwards (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 101 (Aqua Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction