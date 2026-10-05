HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 5, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: Delhi woke up to hazier skies on Sunday as the city’s AQI slipped to 150, pushing the air quality in 'moderately polluted' category. As the smog became visible along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and National Highway 9, near Mehrauli in Ghaziabad, here's how vehicles kept the headlights on amid reduced visibility. No rain is likely over the next week, according to the IMD, as the haze is expected to linger over the Capital. ( Photo: Sakib Ali/HT)

What: Wildlife Week 2026 – Nature Trails & Bird Watching

Where: Yamuna Biodiversity Park; Park Entrance Gate; Aravalli Biodiversity Park; Poorvi Marg, Vasant Vihar (Entry Gate: Neela Hauz Biodiversity Park)

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When: October 2 to 8

Timing: 10am to Noon

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jharoda Majra (Pink Line); Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines); Guru Dronacharya (Yellow Line); Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line); IIT Delhi (Magenta Line)

#CineCall

What: Ivan The Terrible — Part I (Director: Sergei Eisenstein)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: October 5

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Relief Art

Where: Costa Coffee, N-2, First Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I

When: October 5

Timing: 11am

Entry: ₹799 onwards (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: EcoReels 2026: The Becoming of a Wildscape (Director: Tanmayi Gidh); Panha (Director: Sakshi Mishra); Friends of Jilipibala (Director: Debalina Majumder)

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

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When: October 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Nights – A Standup Comedy LineUp Show Ft. Badal Sharma, Vidit Sharma & Pravit Arora

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Sector 104, Noida

When: October 5

Timing: 6pm, 8pm &10pm

Entry: ₹169 onwards (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 101 (Aqua Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction