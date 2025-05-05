Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 05, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Tuesday, May 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#StepUp

What: Delhi Nritya & Sangeet Mahotsav | Sanjeet Gangani & Troupe (Kathak)

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 6 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: May 6

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Roop Aroop

Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, G-42, Connaught Circus, Connaught Place

When: April 26 to May 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#CineCall

What: Lusophone Film Fest | Súlu S'Áua

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: May 6

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: May 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

