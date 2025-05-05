HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 May 2025
May 05, 2025 08:30 PM IST
Tuesday, May 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#StepUp
What: Delhi Nritya & Sangeet Mahotsav | Sanjeet Gangani & Troupe (Kathak)
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: May 6
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Roop Aroop
Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, G-42, Connaught Circus, Connaught Place
When: April 26 to May 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#CineCall
What: Lusophone Film Fest | Súlu S'Áua
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: May 6
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: May 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)