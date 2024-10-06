Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 06, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of Oct 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Shakti

Catch It Live on 7 October 2024
Catch It Live on 7 October 2024

Where: Studio Anmol, C-55A, South City 1, Gurugram 

When: October 6 to 11

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Pop Rock ft Jeff Foster

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: October 7

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

#CineCall

What: Heroes of the Wild Frontiers: Return of the Shan

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Guru Bhola Nath Music Utsav ft Shubha Mudgal

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: October 6 & 7

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Date or No Date ft Daahab Chishti

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: October 7

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Fabindia Sale

Where: 27, Himachal Bhawan, Mandi House

When: October 5 to 16

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On