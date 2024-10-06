HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 October 2024
The day of Oct 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Shakti
Where: Studio Anmol, C-55A, South City 1, Gurugram
When: October 6 to 11
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Pop Rock ft Jeff Foster
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram
When: October 7
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Heroes of the Wild Frontiers: Return of the Shan
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Guru Bhola Nath Music Utsav ft Shubha Mudgal
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: October 6 & 7
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Date or No Date ft Daahab Chishti
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: October 7
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Fabindia Sale
Where: 27, Himachal Bhawan, Mandi House
When: October 5 to 16
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)