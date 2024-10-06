HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 October 2024

#ArtAttack What: Shakti Catch It Live on 7 October 2024

Where: Studio Anmol, C-55A, South City 1, Gurugram

When: October 6 to 11

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Pop Rock ft Jeff Foster

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: October 7

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Heroes of the Wild Frontiers: Return of the Shan

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Guru Bhola Nath Music Utsav ft Shubha Mudgal

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: October 6 & 7

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Date or No Date ft Daahab Chishti

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: October 7

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Fabindia Sale

Where: 27, Himachal Bhawan, Mandi House

When: October 5 to 16

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

