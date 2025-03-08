HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 March 2025
Saturday, March 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
Happy Women's Day! Wondering where to head out to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8) with a fine touch of art and culture? Here's a lowdown to plan it well
#ArtAttack
What: Women Of Urban India
Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: March 8 to 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Heritage Festival ft Rekha Bhardwaj
Where: Mughal Pavilion Garden, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: March 8
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Swarna Saroja Series | Vanita – Bharatanatyam recitals
Where: Ganesa Natyalaya, C-16, Qutab Institutional Area
When: March 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: IIT (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Celebrating Womanhood Through Art – Anjanna Kuthiala's solo exhibition
Where: Raisina Residency Club House, Sector 59, Gurugram
When: March 8 & 9
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Celebrating Women's Day 2025
Where: Dilli Haat, Lal Sain Mandir Marg, Janakpuri
When: March 8
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: ₹30 (Free for women)
Nearest Metro Station: Janakpuri West (Blue & Magenta Lines)
#StepUp
What: Basant Utsav – Classical Dances of India ft Yamini Reddy (Kuchipudi)
Where: Vasant Udyan (Bagh-e-Bahaar), Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar
When: March 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#CineCall
What: 20th IAWRT Asian Women's Film Festival | A Night of Knowing Nothing (by Payal Kapadia)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 8
Timing: 5.45pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Bridal Asia – The Symphony Of Jewels
Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: March 8 & 9
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Arzaani Atelier – The Democracy of Design
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: March 8
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)