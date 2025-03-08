Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 March 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 08, 2025 06:00 AM IST

Saturday, March 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Happy Women's Day! Wondering where to head out to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8) with a fine touch of art and culture? Here's a lowdown to plan it well

Catch It Live on Saturday, 8 March 2025
Catch It Live on Saturday, 8 March 2025

#ArtAttack

What: Women Of Urban India

Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: March 8 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Heritage Festival ft Rekha Bhardwaj

Where: Mughal Pavilion Garden, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: March 8

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Swarna Saroja Series | Vanita – Bharatanatyam recitals

Where: Ganesa Natyalaya, C-16, Qutab Institutional Area

When: March 8

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: IIT (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Celebrating Womanhood Through Art – Anjanna Kuthiala's solo exhibition

Where: Raisina Residency Club House, Sector 59, Gurugram

When: March 8 & 9

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Celebrating Women's Day 2025

Where: Dilli Haat, Lal Sain Mandir Marg, Janakpuri

When: March 8

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: 30 (Free for women)

Nearest Metro Station: Janakpuri West (Blue & Magenta Lines)

#StepUp

What: Basant Utsav – Classical Dances of India ft Yamini Reddy (Kuchipudi)

Where: Vasant Udyan (Bagh-e-Bahaar), Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar

When: March 8

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#CineCall

What: 20th IAWRT Asian Women's Film Festival | A Night of Knowing Nothing (by Payal Kapadia)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 8

Timing: 5.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Bridal Asia – The Symphony Of Jewels

Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: March 8 & 9

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Arzaani Atelier – The Democracy of Design

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: March 8

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

