HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 9, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: The Grammar of the Self – Artworks by Kanchan Chander (Curator: Kishore Singh)
Where: Gallery Ragini, F 213 D, Ground Floor, Lado Sarai
On till: November 20
Timing: 11am to 7pm (Monday to Saturday)
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Crochet Parandi
Where: Chaayos Cafe, M-66, Connaught Place
When: November 9
Timing: 3pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta Ft. Ravi Gupta
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: India Weaves – Exclusive Handloom Expo
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: November 5 to 12
Timing: 10am to 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 10am to 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction