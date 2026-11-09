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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 9, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Monday, November 9 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Nov 9, 2026, 02:37:11 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#ArtAttack

Gram it: Amid 'severe' category pollution and chilly mornings, commuters stepped out in Noida, with their faces covered as Delhi-NCR got shrouded in a blanket of toxic smog post Diwali celebrations. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Gram it: Amid 'severe' category pollution and chilly mornings, commuters stepped out in Noida, with their faces covered as Delhi-NCR got shrouded in a blanket of toxic smog post Diwali celebrations. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

What: The Grammar of the Self – Artworks by Kanchan Chander (Curator: Kishore Singh)

Where: Gallery Ragini, F 213 D, Ground Floor, Lado Sarai

On till: November 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm (Monday to Saturday)

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Crochet Parandi

Where: Chaayos Cafe, M-66, Connaught Place

When: November 9

Timing: 3pm

Entry: 799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta Ft. Ravi Gupta

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: 799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: India Weaves – Exclusive Handloom Expo

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: November 5 to 12

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 9, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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