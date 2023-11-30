HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 1

It's the start of a lit weekend as this Friday Delhiites are going to witness an engaging conversation between singers AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan. Wondering what else we've got in store to recommend? Here's a treasure trove: Catch It Live on December 1

#LitTalk

Singer Mohit Chauhan will be in conversation with musician AR Rahman on the opening day of Kathakar, at Sunder Nursery.

What: Kathakar International Storytellers Festival | Kissey Kahani

Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts & Guides Marg, Sunder Nagar

When: December 1

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

Zikrr, an Indian fusion rock band, is known for playing Sufi with a unique approach.

What: Zikrr The Band Live

Where: MicDrop 2.0, M4, South Extension II

When: December 1

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Pranshu Chaturlal (tabla) and Johar Ali Khan (violin) will perform today evening.

What: Classical Recital ft Johar Ali Khan & Pranshu Chaturlal

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: December 1

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

Over 50 paintings and sculptures by artist Pavani Nagpal are displayed at this exhibition.

What: She/Her - She is meant to be!

Where: Rang Mirage Art Gallery, A-58, Central Ave, Sainik Farms

When: December 1 to 5

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Gaurav Gupta is a dentist by profession and is fondly called 'baniya' by his social media followers.

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: Pacific Mall, Najafgarh Road, Tagore Garden

When: December 1

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Subhash Nagar (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Presented by Kanupriya Theatre Company, this play is a situational comedy performed in Hinglish.

What: On The Astral Plane

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11 B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: December 1

Timing: 5pm & 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

In this film, German director Annika Pinske showcases a delightful tragic comedy about a self-determined woman who is trying to climb the social ladder.

What: European Union Film Festival | Talking About The Weather

Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg

When: December 1

Timing: 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

Directed by Priyanka Singh, this short film being screened by Kriti Film Club is based on the theme of child sexual abuse.

What: 4th Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival | Maunn

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 30

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Ceramicists from pan India are displaying their artefacts at this exhibition that is organised annually by Delhi Blue Pottery Trust.

What: Ceramicsfest

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: December 1 to 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

