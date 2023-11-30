close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 1

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 1

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 30, 2023 09:54 PM IST

The day of December 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's the start of a lit weekend as this Friday Delhiites are going to witness an engaging conversation between singers AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan. Wondering what else we've got in store to recommend? Here's a treasure trove:

Catch It Live on December 1
Catch It Live on December 1

#LitTalk

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
Singer Mohit Chauhan will be in conversation with musician AR Rahman on the opening day of Kathakar, at Sunder Nursery.
Singer Mohit Chauhan will be in conversation with musician AR Rahman on the opening day of Kathakar, at Sunder Nursery.

What: Kathakar International Storytellers Festival | Kissey Kahani

Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts & Guides Marg, Sunder Nagar

When: December 1

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

Zikrr, an Indian fusion rock band, is known for playing Sufi with a unique approach.
Zikrr, an Indian fusion rock band, is known for playing Sufi with a unique approach.

What: Zikrr The Band Live

Where: MicDrop 2.0, M4, South Extension II

When: December 1

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Pranshu Chaturlal (tabla) and Johar Ali Khan (violin) will perform today evening.
Pranshu Chaturlal (tabla) and Johar Ali Khan (violin) will perform today evening.

What: Classical Recital ft Johar Ali Khan & Pranshu Chaturlal

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: December 1

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

Over 50 paintings and sculptures by artist Pavani Nagpal are displayed at this exhibition.
Over 50 paintings and sculptures by artist Pavani Nagpal are displayed at this exhibition.

What: She/Her - She is meant to be!

Where: Rang Mirage Art Gallery, A-58, Central Ave, Sainik Farms

When: December 1 to 5

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Gaurav Gupta is a dentist by profession and is fondly called 'baniya' by his social media followers.
Comedian Gaurav Gupta is a dentist by profession and is fondly called 'baniya' by his social media followers.

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: Pacific Mall, Najafgarh Road, Tagore Garden

When: December 1

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Subhash Nagar (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Presented by Kanupriya Theatre Company, this play is a situational comedy performed in Hinglish.
Presented by Kanupriya Theatre Company, this play is a situational comedy performed in Hinglish.

What: On The Astral Plane

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11 B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: December 1

Timing: 5pm & 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

In this film, German director Annika Pinske showcases a delightful tragic comedy about a self-determined woman who is trying to climb the social ladder.
In this film, German director Annika Pinske showcases a delightful tragic comedy about a self-determined woman who is trying to climb the social ladder.

What: European Union Film Festival | Talking About The Weather

Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg

When: December 1

Timing: 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

Directed by Priyanka Singh, this short film being screened by Kriti Film Club is based on the theme of child sexual abuse.
Directed by Priyanka Singh, this short film being screened by Kriti Film Club is based on the theme of child sexual abuse.

What: 4th Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival | Maunn

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 30

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Ceramicists from pan India are displaying their artefacts at this exhibition that is organised annually by Delhi Blue Pottery Trust.
Ceramicists from pan India are displaying their artefacts at this exhibition that is organised annually by Delhi Blue Pottery Trust.

What: Ceramicsfest

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: December 1 to 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out