HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 17

It's a Sunday where you can be laidback and yet indulge in the best of culture that the city has to offer. Wondering how to juggle between the two? Here's a ready itinerary for you:

#Staged

Catch it live on December 17

This play, written by actor Manav Kaul and directed by Vipin Kumar, is an existential and humorous take on the desire for space.

What: Park

Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: December 17

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

Organised by Delhi Tourism, this fest is an amalgamation of different art forms, cultures, languages, and cuisines.

What: North East Cultural Festival

Where: Central Park, Connaught Place

When: December 17

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#FurryTales

Pet parents, must not miss this as your furry friends will experience an amazing outing that includes fashion show, talent round and even a leash-free play area.

What: Pet Fed Delhi

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, NSIC Estate, Okhla Phase III

When: December 17

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: www.petfed.org

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

Singer Gurdas Maan is popular for his evergreen hits like Dil Da Mamla, Challa and Ki Banu Duniya Da.

What: Dil Da Mamla ft Gurdas Maan

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg

When: December 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Renowned storyteller Nilesh Misra will spin enchanting tales and sing soulful songs during this performance.

What: Kahaniyan Sunata Hun ft Neelesh Misra

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: December 17

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

