HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 17
The day of December 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's a Sunday where you can be laidback and yet indulge in the best of culture that the city has to offer. Wondering how to juggle between the two? Here's a ready itinerary for you:
#Staged
What: Park
Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: December 17
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: North East Cultural Festival
Where: Central Park, Connaught Place
When: December 17
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#FurryTales
What: Pet Fed Delhi
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, NSIC Estate, Okhla Phase III
When: December 17
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: www.petfed.org
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Dil Da Mamla ft Gurdas Maan
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg
When: December 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
What: Kahaniyan Sunata Hun ft Neelesh Misra
Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: December 17
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)