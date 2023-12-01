HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 2
The day of December 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Delhiites, you'll be blown away with the line-up that we've curated for you to fill your Saturday with all things culture! Here's the proof:
#LitTalk
What: Kathakar International Storytellers Festival | Kissey, Kahani Aur Adakaari
Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts & Guides Marg, Sunder Nagar
When: December 1
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Juggy Sandhu Live
Where: MicDrop 2.0, M4, South Extension II
When: December 1
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: The Weight of Freedom
Where: Akar Prakar, D-43, Defence Colony
When: December 2 to January 6
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Maharathi
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: December 2
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: European Union Film Festival | Mother
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: December 2
Timing: 2pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
Entry: Free
#KhauDelhi
What: SARAS Food Festival 2023
Where: Handicrafts Bhawan, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place
When: December 1 to 17
Timing: 11am to 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
Entry: Free
What: Horn Ok Please
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar (Gate No 2)
When: December 2 & 3
Timing: 12pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.insider.in
For more such stories, follow @htcity.delhijunction