HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 2

Delhiites, you'll be blown away with the line-up that we've curated for you to fill your Saturday with all things culture! Here's the proof:

#LitTalk

Catch It Live on December 2

Singer Mohit Chauhan will be in conversation with casting director Mukesh Chhabra, on the second day of Kathakar, at Sunder Nursery.

What: Kathakar International Storytellers Festival | Kissey, Kahani Aur Adakaari

Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts & Guides Marg, Sunder Nagar

When: December 1

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

Singer Juggy Sandhu's unique style and exceptional vocals often bring an electrifying energy to hit Bollywood and Punjabi tracks,

What: Juggy Sandhu Live

Where: MicDrop 2.0, M4, South Extension II

When: December 1

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Contemporary Cambodian artist Leang Seckon's mixed media on paper artwork titled We Are All The Same, is displayed as part of this ongoing exhibition.

What: The Weight of Freedom

Where: Akar Prakar, D-43, Defence Colony

When: December 2 to January 6

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

Directed by Rajneesh Gautam, this is based on the character of Karna from the epic Mahabharata.

What: Maharathi

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: December 2

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

A scene from Mother (2017), an American psychological horror film, which is written and directed by Darren Aronofsky.

What: European Union Film Festival | Mother

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: December 2

Timing: 2pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

Entry: Free

#KhauDelhi

Rajasthani delicacy, pyaaz kachori is one of the many delicacies available at the ongoing SARAS Food Festival 2023 in Connaught Place. (Henna Rakheja/HT)

What: SARAS Food Festival 2023

Where: Handicrafts Bhawan, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place

When: December 1 to 17

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

Entry: Free

The space at this food festival is divided into five segments namely North Indian Zone, World Food Zone, Asian Zone, Continental Zone and Dessert Zone.

What: Horn Ok Please

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar (Gate No 2)

When: December 2 & 3

Timing: 12pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

