HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 3
The day of December 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Delhi, get set to have a blast today as singer-rapper King takes to the stage in the Capital, for his concert. Wondering how else to make the day happening? Here's the plan:
#LitTalk
What: Kathakar International Storytellers Festival | Kissey, Kahani Aur Cinema
Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts & Guides Marg, Sunder Nagar
When: December 1
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: King New Life India Tour
Where: Backyard Sports Club, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 59, Gurugram
When: December 3
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Vilnius – 700 Years Young
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: November 28 to December 10
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: DLF Phase 3 (Rapid Metro)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Good Boy Better Show ft Aashish Solanki
Where: MicDrop 2.0, M4, South Extension II
When: December 3
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: Ghalib In New Delhi
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: December 3
Timing: 3.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: The Dance Epoch
Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: December 3
Timing: 12pm & 5pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: European Union Film Festival | The Perfect Number
Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, KG Marg
When: December 3
Timing: 4pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
What: 4th Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival | No Winter Holidays
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 3
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
