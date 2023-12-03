close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 3

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 3

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 03, 2023 03:58 AM IST

The day of December 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Delhi, get set to have a blast today as singer-rapper King takes to the stage in the Capital, for his concert. Wondering how else to make the day happening? Here's the plan:

Catch It Live on December 3
Catch It Live on December 3

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

#LitTalk

What: Kathakar International Storytellers Festival | Kissey, Kahani Aur Cinema

Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts & Guides Marg, Sunder Nagar

When: December 1

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

Delhi-based singer-rapper King (Arpan Kumar Chandel) is performing in Delhi as part of his pan India tour.
Delhi-based singer-rapper King (Arpan Kumar Chandel) is performing in Delhi as part of his pan India tour.

What: King New Life India Tour

Where: Backyard Sports Club, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 59, Gurugram

When: December 3

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Through historical photographs, this exhibition vividly depicts the evolution of Vilnius (Lithuania's capital).
Through historical photographs, this exhibition vividly depicts the evolution of Vilnius (Lithuania's capital).

What: Vilnius – 700 Years Young

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: November 28 to December 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: DLF Phase 3 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Delhi-based stand-up comedian Aashish Solanki is the winner of OTT series, Comicstaan 3.
Delhi-based stand-up comedian Aashish Solanki is the winner of OTT series, Comicstaan 3.

What: Good Boy Better Show ft Aashish Solanki

Where: MicDrop 2.0, M4, South Extension II

When: December 3

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Directed by M Sayeed Alam, this play presented by Pierrot’s Productions is a comic account of the life and times of Mirza Ghalib as he revisits Delhi in the 21st century.
Directed by M Sayeed Alam, this play presented by Pierrot’s Productions is a comic account of the life and times of Mirza Ghalib as he revisits Delhi in the 21st century.

What: Ghalib In New Delhi

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: December 3

Timing: 3.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Performed and choreographed by the team of Taglioni School of Performing Arts, this act has a blend of international dance styles such as jazz, ballet and contemporary.
Performed and choreographed by the team of Taglioni School of Performing Arts, this act has a blend of international dance styles such as jazz, ballet and contemporary.

What: The Dance Epoch

Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: December 3

Timing: 12pm & 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

 

#CineCall

Directed by Krzysztof Zanussi, this 2022 drama genre film from Poland is based on the life of a young maths genius.
Directed by Krzysztof Zanussi, this 2022 drama genre film from Poland is based on the life of a young maths genius.

What: European Union Film Festival | The Perfect Number

Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, KG Marg

When: December 3

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

Directed by Rajan Kathet and Sunir Pandey, this documentary is being screened by Kriti Film Club.
Directed by Rajan Kathet and Sunir Pandey, this documentary is being screened by Kriti Film Club.

What: 4th Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival | No Winter Holidays

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 3

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out