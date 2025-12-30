HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 30 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp
What: Mihira (मीहिरा)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre (IHC), Lodhi Road
When: December 30
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: The Big Picture 2025
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 20 to 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo ft Chirag Panjwani & Kaustubh Aggarwal
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 30
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: SARAS Mela 2025-26
Where: HSVP Ground, Sector 12, Faridabad
When: December 22 to January 5, 2026
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Old Faridabad (Violet Line)