    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 30 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, December 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Dec 30, 2025 2:30 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #StepUp

    What: Mihira (मीहिरा)

    Gram it: India Gate, amid a thick layer of toxic smog, is shrouded in fog. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi, hovering at around 415, has been categorised under the severe category by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (Photo: ANI )
    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre (IHC), Lodhi Road

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre (IHC), Lodhi Road

    When: December 30

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: The Big Picture 2025

    Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 20 to 30

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Duo ft Chirag Panjwani & Kaustubh Aggarwal

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: December 30

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: SARAS Mela 2025-26

    Where: HSVP Ground, Sector 12, Faridabad

    When: December 22 to January 5, 2026

    Timing: 11am to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Old Faridabad (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

