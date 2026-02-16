HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 16 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: 22nd Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Am I Lost (Hindi) (Director: Mohd Shameem & Aarti)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 16
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Feminist Manifesto (Malayalam) (Director: Abhimanyu Vinayakumar)
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House
When: February 16
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Master Strokes 2026 – 8th Edition
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 16 to 20
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Multilateralism and the future of AI ft Amandeep Singh Gill
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: February 16
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Mini Toshali Swadeshi Mela
Where: Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO
When: February 16 to 25
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
