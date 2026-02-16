HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 16 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: 22nd Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Am I Lost (Hindi) (Director: Mohd Shameem & Aarti)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 16

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Feminist Manifesto (Malayalam) (Director: Abhimanyu Vinayakumar)

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House

When: February 16

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 16 to 20

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Multilateralism and the future of AI ft Amandeep Singh Gill