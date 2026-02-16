Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 16 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, February 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your Valentine's Day, must check read this!

    Published on: Feb 16, 2026 6:34 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: 22nd Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Am I Lost (Hindi) (Director: Mohd Shameem & Aarti)

    Gram it: The colorful tulip flowers, blooming in the Shanti Path area, are back and add a new lease of life to the onlookers. Here the weekend scenes (Photo/ Sumit)
    Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 16

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Feminist Manifesto (Malayalam) (Director: Abhimanyu Vinayakumar)

    Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House

    When: February 16

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Master Strokes 2026 – 8th Edition

    Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 16 to 20

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Multilateralism and the future of AI ft Amandeep Singh Gill

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: February 16

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Mini Toshali Swadeshi Mela

    Where: Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO

    When: February 16 to 25

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

