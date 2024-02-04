HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 4
The day of February 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Sunday and downpour expected? Worry not, for we are here to cheer you up amid the foggy weather, with the best from the cultural scene of the city. Here it is:
#ArtAttack
What: Shakti – Fair and Fierce
Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, India Gate Hexagon
When: Feb 4 to March 31
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: 15th India Art Fair
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Industrial Estate
When: Feb 4
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2024 | Aadi Vikramditya
Where: Open Air, National School of Drama, 1 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: Feb 4
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Headri Ishq Band
Where: 21 Shots Skybar & Brewery, Metro World Mall, District Centre, 402-403, Sector 55-56, Gurugram
When: Feb 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Morning Raaga ft Pt Sajan Mishra
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28
When: Feb 4
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Best of Gupta Ji ft Appurv Gupta
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: Feb 4
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Exclusive Handloom Expo
Where: Handloom Haat, 76, Atul Grove Road, Janpath
When: Feb 1 to 14
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)