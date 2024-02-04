 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 4 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 4

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 04, 2024 03:59 AM IST

The day of February 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Sunday and downpour expected? Worry not, for we are here to cheer you up amid the foggy weather, with the best from the cultural scene of the city. Here it is:

#ArtAttack

Artist Seema Kohli's painting is displayed as part of this exhibition. Curated by Sushma K Bahl and Meghna Vyas Arora, this show has more than 100 works of 55 female artists from across India.
What: Shakti – Fair and Fierce

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, India Gate Hexagon

When: Feb 4 to March 31

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: 15th India Art Fair

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Industrial Estate

When: Feb 4

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2024 | Aadi Vikramditya

Where: Open Air, National School of Drama, 1 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: Feb 4

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Headri Ishq Band

Where: 21 Shots Skybar & Brewery, Metro World Mall, District Centre, 402-403, Sector 55-56, Gurugram

When: Feb 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Morning Raaga ft Pt Sajan Mishra

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28

When: Feb 4

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Best of Gupta Ji ft Appurv Gupta

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: Feb 4

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Exclusive Handloom Expo

Where: Handloom Haat, 76, Atul Grove Road, Janpath

When: Feb 1 to 14

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

