HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 1 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Luminous Terrains – Artworks by Paresh Maity
Where: Center for Contemporary Art (CCA), Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: February 28 to March 10
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Shivaarghya – Recitals in Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Odissi, Kuchipudi, Sattriya, and Neo-Classical (Curator: Rama Vaidyanathan)
Where: Ganesa Natyalaya, C-16, Qutub Institutional Area
When: March 1
Timing: 2pm to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) & Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Vasant & Holi Mahotsav – Wonder Waterfalls & Artificial Snow
Where: Dussehra Grounds, Near Dwarka Sports Complex, Sector 11, Dwarka
When: March 1
Timing: 5pm to 11pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 11 (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Jo Dooba So Paar – Dastangoi, Theatre & Qawwali
Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: March 1
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Phoolon Ki Holi
Where: Ethiopian Cultural Centre, 7/50 G, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: March 1
Timing: 1pm
Entry: Free (RSVP: +917428077338 , +917428077339)
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gurleen Pannu Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: March 1
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
