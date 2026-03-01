Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 1 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, March 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Mar 01, 2026 10:51 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #ArtAttack

    Gram it: It's hot, already? Seeing these visitors shield themselves with cloth, while visiting the Humayun’s Tomb it feels so! The temperature in the city has risen considerably during the day. In the month of February, the maximum temperatures remained above normal on at least 25 days, standing at an average of 27 degrees Celsius. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
    Gram it: It's hot, already? Seeing these visitors shield themselves with cloth, while visiting the Humayun’s Tomb it feels so! The temperature in the city has risen considerably during the day. In the month of February, the maximum temperatures remained above normal on at least 25 days, standing at an average of 27 degrees Celsius. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

    What: Luminous Terrains – Artworks by Paresh Maity

    Where: Center for Contemporary Art (CCA), Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: February 28 to March 10

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Shivaarghya – Recitals in Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Odissi, Kuchipudi, Sattriya, and Neo-Classical (Curator: Rama Vaidyanathan)

    Where: Ganesa Natyalaya, C-16, Qutub Institutional Area

    When: March 1

    Timing: 2pm to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) & Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Vasant & Holi Mahotsav – Wonder Waterfalls & Artificial Snow

    Where: Dussehra Grounds, Near Dwarka Sports Complex, Sector 11, Dwarka

    When: March 1

    Timing: 5pm to 11pm

    Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 11 (Blue Line)

    #Staged

    What: Jo Dooba So Paar – Dastangoi, Theatre & Qawwali

    Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: March 1

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Phoolon Ki Holi

    Where: Ethiopian Cultural Centre, 7/50 G, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri

    When: March 1

    Timing: 1pm

    Entry: Free (RSVP: +917428077338 , +917428077339)

    Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gurleen Pannu Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: March 1

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 1 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On March 1 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes