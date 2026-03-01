HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 1 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack Gram it: It's hot, already? Seeing these visitors shield themselves with cloth, while visiting the Humayun’s Tomb it feels so! The temperature in the city has risen considerably during the day. In the month of February, the maximum temperatures remained above normal on at least 25 days, standing at an average of 27 degrees Celsius. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

What: Luminous Terrains – Artworks by Paresh Maity

Where: Center for Contemporary Art (CCA), Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: February 28 to March 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Shivaarghya – Recitals in Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Odissi, Kuchipudi, Sattriya, and Neo-Classical (Curator: Rama Vaidyanathan)

Where: Ganesa Natyalaya, C-16, Qutub Institutional Area

When: March 1

Timing: 2pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) & Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Vasant & Holi Mahotsav – Wonder Waterfalls & Artificial Snow

Where: Dussehra Grounds, Near Dwarka Sports Complex, Sector 11, Dwarka

When: March 1

Timing: 5pm to 11pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 11 (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: Jo Dooba So Paar – Dastangoi, Theatre & Qawwali

Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: March 1

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Phoolon Ki Holi

Where: Ethiopian Cultural Centre, 7/50 G, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri

When: March 1

Timing: 1pm

Entry: Free (RSVP: +917428077338 , +917428077339)

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gurleen Pannu Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: March 1

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

