HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 6
The day of March 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#ArtAttack
What: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
Where: National Crafts Museum, Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan
When: March 5 to April 15
Timing: 10am to 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Double Trouble ft Madhur & Vivek
Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, Grand Mall, DLF Phase 1, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: March 6
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Wednesday Live ft Ahsaas Band
Where: MIC Drop 2.0, M-4, South Extension II
When: March 6
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
#StepUp
What: Twamaham Vande – Bharatanatyam Recital
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: National Silk Expo
Where: Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg
When: March 5 to 10
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
