HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on March 6

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 06, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of March 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on March 6
What: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

Where: National Crafts Museum, Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan

When: March 5 to April 15

Timing: 10am to 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Double Trouble ft Madhur & Vivek

Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, Grand Mall, DLF Phase 1, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: March 6

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Wednesday Live ft Ahsaas Band

Where: MIC Drop 2.0, M-4, South Extension II

When: March 6

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

#StepUp

What: Twamaham Vande – Bharatanatyam Recital

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: National Silk Expo

Where: Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg

When: March 5 to 10

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

