HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on May 14

#Staged What: Crowdwork Show ft Manhar Seth Catch It Live o4n May 1

Where: 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

When: May 14

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Ser O Duo Live

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: May 14

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: I am Sirat

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 14

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Jeju Haenyeo

Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, 25-A, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-IV

When: May 6 to June 21

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Champa Aur Chameli

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road

When: May 14 to 16

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction