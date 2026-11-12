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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 13, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Friday, November 13 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Nov 12, 2026, 23:00:15 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#TuneIn

Gram It: The festive spirit continues in the Capital as preparations gather pace for Chhath Puja (November 13-16). At Hathi Ghat, near ITO, workers have been busy making arrangements for devotees who will gather from today to offer prayers to the setting and rising Sun while standing in the Yamuna river. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Gram It: The festive spirit continues in the Capital as preparations gather pace for Chhath Puja (November 13-16). At Hathi Ghat, near ITO, workers have been busy making arrangements for devotees who will gather from today to offer prayers to the setting and rising Sun while standing in the Yamuna river. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

What: Keinimusik Ft. Adam Port

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds (Gate 6), Okhla Phase III

When: November 13

Timing: 3pm

Entry: 3,500 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Anant Utsav 2026

Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Nizamuddin

When: November 13 to 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: IIC Double Bill: Musical Recital Ft. Sonali Natta, accompanied by Ustad Akhtar Hassan (Tabla) & Zakir Dholpuri (Harmonium)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: November 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: 36th Urdu Drama Festival | Umrao Jaan (Director: Varun Sharma)

Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: November 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: India–Russia Art Exhibition - Art Beyond Borders

Where: Russian House, 24, Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House

When: November 13 to 22

Timing: 3pm

Entry: Free (Printed copy of ID card required)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Bollyjazz Ft. Nikhil Mawkin, Nathalie Ramirez Tovar, Siddharth Jain, Fabio Carlucci, Harmish Joshi, Maya Bajaj, Harshit Misra, Chochung Dema Thungon, Gaurav Chintamani, and Ajitesh Bohra

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

When: November 13

Timing: 9pm

Entry: 999 to 1,499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Moon Mirror

Where: The Gully Cafe, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 13

Timing: 5pm & 6pm

Entry: 899 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Standing Up Ft. Kunal Kamra

Where: Bellavino, 2nd Floor, AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: November 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: 1,499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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Home/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 13, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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