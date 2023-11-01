HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 2
The day of November 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Even if it's just Thursday, let the weekend vibe kick in by checking out these events in Delhi-NCR:
#ArtAttack
What: A People's Library – Celebrating the Connemara Public Library
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 27 to November 2
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Sairaah Performing Live
Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 2
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: IIC Experience – A Festival of the Arts | Daklakatha Devikavya
Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 2
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#StepUp
What: Nrityakaar'23
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: November 2
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#CineCall
What: IIC Experience – A Festival of the Arts | Some Like it Hot
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 2
Timing: 3.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#LitTalk
What: 125th Anniversary Celebration of Zola's 'J'Accuse
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: November 2
Timing: 5.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free