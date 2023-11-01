HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 2

Even if it's just Thursday, let the weekend vibe kick in by checking out these events in Delhi-NCR:

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on November 2

This exhibition is organised in collaboration with The Connemara Public Library, Chennai.

What: A People's Library – Celebrating the Connemara Public Library

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 27 to November 2

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Delhi-based Sairaah is all set to enthral Gurugrammers today.

What: Sairaah Performing Live

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 2

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

This experimental play draws its storyline from the epic poetry and stories of KB Siddaiah’s selected writings.

What: IIC Experience – A Festival of the Arts | Daklakatha Devikavya

Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 2

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#StepUp

Biltu Sarkar Performing Art Foundation has curated this event in the honour of late Pandit Birju Maharaj.

What: Nrityakaar'23

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: November 2

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

Starring Marilyn Monroe, this film is a 1959 American crime comedy directed, produced and co-written by Billy Wilder,

What: IIC Experience – A Festival of the Arts | Some Like it Hot

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 2

Timing: 3.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#LitTalk

This event will have a panel discussion featuring historian Romila Thapar, Spanish translator and littérateur Oscar Pujol, and author Ramin Jahanbegloo.

What: 125th Anniversary Celebration of Zola's 'J'Accuse

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: November 2

Timing: 5.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

