HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 21

It's Tuesday and if you're still not up with your plans for the evening, here's where you can head:

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on November 21

Painter and artist, Raja Ravi Varma's work are a part of this exhibition.

What: The Divine Deities by Raja Ravi Varma

Where: Ojas Art Gallery, 1AQ, Mehrauli

When: October 22 to December 6

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Comic Manik Mahna will be performing his set, Trial & Error.

What: Open Mic ft Manik Mahna

Where: Summer House Cafe, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas

When: November 21

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

Directed Tapan Sinha, this is a screening of a classic film in original 35mm format.

What: Kabuliwala

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 21

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Brides and bridesmaids must hurry up and head to this event at Taj Palace, Chanakyapuri.

What: Wedding Asia

Where: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: November 21 & 22

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

