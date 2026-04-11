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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Saturday, April 11 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Saturday, April 11 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art, culture and nightlife. Read on to know what HT City Delhi Junction recommends you!

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 06:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#ArtAttack

Gram it: A murmuration of rosy starlings recently spotted in the sky at Kartavya Path. Lending a warm hue to the summer sunsets are the street lanterns that line-up all the way to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT )

What: Revisitations – Artworks by Anjolie Ela Menon

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: April 11 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Zen Katha (Director: Lillete Dubey)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: April 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: National History Conference

Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, (IIIC), 87-88, Lodi Estate, Lodhi Road

When: April 11 to 12

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42/43 Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Daru Badnaam – Standup Comedy Special ft Inder Sahani

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: April 11

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Wedding Syrup – Summer & Wedding Edition

Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1 CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Road

When: April 11 & 12

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Saturday, April 11 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Saturday, April 11 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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