HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Saturday, April 11 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack

Gram it: A murmuration of rosy starlings recently spotted in the sky at Kartavya Path. Lending a warm hue to the summer sunsets are the street lanterns that line-up all the way to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT )

What: Revisitations – Artworks by Anjolie Ela Menon

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Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: April 11 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Zen Katha (Director: Lillete Dubey)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: April 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: National History Conference

Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, (IIIC), 87-88, Lodi Estate, Lodhi Road

When: April 11 to 12

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

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{{^usCountry}} #BiteStop {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} #BiteStop {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What: Scooptastic – Ice Cream Festival {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Scooptastic – Ice Cream Festival {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Ambience Mall, 2, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Ambience Mall, 2, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: April 10 to 12 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: April 10 to 12 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 10am to 10pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 10am to 10pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: The Gift of Presence – Dr Saroj Dubey, Prof Charru Sharma & Ritu Bhardwaj {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: The Gift of Presence – Dr Saroj Dubey, Prof Charru Sharma & Ritu Bhardwaj {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: April 11 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: April 11 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 2pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 2pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} #Staged {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} #Staged {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Absurd Theatre Comedies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Absurd Theatre Comedies {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Eternal Oasis, 591A, Sector 42, Golf Course Road, Gurugram (Opp Shiv Nadar School) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Eternal Oasis, 591A, Sector 42, Golf Course Road, Gurugram (Opp Shiv Nadar School) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: April 11 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: April 11 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

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Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42/43 Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Daru Badnaam – Standup Comedy Special ft Inder Sahani

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: April 11

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Wedding Syrup – Summer & Wedding Edition

Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1 CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Road

When: April 11 & 12

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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