HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 21

If weekdays promise to be like this Thursday, then who would want to wait for the weekend, to catch all the fun! Check out all the major events that we've curated for you:

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on September 21

Angad Singh Ranyal is a stand-up comedian and filmmaker.

What: Trial Ball ft Angad Singh Ranyal

Where: The Comedy Theatre, Second Floor, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Gurugram

When: September 21

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Curated by Arshiya Lokhandwala, this show sees 19 artists explore their relationship with the colour Prussian Blue.

What: Prussian Blue: A Serendipitous Colour that Altered the Trajectory of Art

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No 3A, Sector 126, Noida

When: September 19 to December 10

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Jaipur-based singer Tushar Modi is known for his version of Farhan Akhtar's Tum Ho Toh (2008).

What: Tushar Modi Live

Where: Studio XO, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 21

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

Directed by Nora Martirosyan, this movie was an official selection for Cannes Film Festival 2020.

What: Si Le Vent Tombe (French film with English subtitles)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, Lodi Estate

When: September 21

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#StepUp

Kathak dancer, Kartika Singh is a disciple of Padma Shri Shovana Narayan.

What: Tribute to Pt Uma Shankar Mishra

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 21

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

This exhibition hosted by Vanita Bhatia has previously been held in Dubai, too.

What: Divalicious Delhi Diwali Exhibition

Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place

When: September 21

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

Entry: Free

