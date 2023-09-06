HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 6

Feeling those midweek blues? We tell you how to stay happening even in the middle of the week! Check it out here:

#TuneIn

What: Hanky Panky Night ft DJ Karan

Where: Imperfecto, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

When: September 6

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

What: Krishnavali

Where: Sanskar Bharti Kala Sankul, 33, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg

When: September 3 to September 15

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Underconstruction - Trial Stand Up ft Nishant Suri

Where: Happy High, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: September 6

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Free: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

What: Mohiniyattam Recital ft Divya Warier

Where: C D Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 6

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

