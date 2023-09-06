HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 6
The day of September 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Feeling those midweek blues? We tell you how to stay happening even in the middle of the week! Check it out here:
#TuneIn
What: Hanky Panky Night ft DJ Karan
Where: Imperfecto, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida
When: September 6
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
Entry: Free
#ArtAttack
What: Krishnavali
Where: Sanskar Bharti Kala Sankul, 33, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg
When: September 3 to September 15
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Underconstruction - Trial Stand Up ft Nishant Suri
Where: Happy High, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: September 6
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Free: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Mohiniyattam Recital ft Divya Warier
Where: C D Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 6
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free