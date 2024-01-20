In spirit of Ram naam: Delhiites colour the city orange!

With just a day to go for the consecration of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Capital has been painted in the Bhagwa hue with Ram jaap being chanted across the city! From Ram Darbar idols and framed posters flying off the shelves to flags featuring Shri Ram fluttering atop cars, scooters and trucks, devotees are gearing up for full festive fervour! A life-size sculpture of Lord Ram has been installed at Janpath, and has become the new worship and selfie spot.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/ HT)

It’s not just residents — markets such as Palika Bazar and Sadar Bazar, and those at Janpath and Connaught Place, among others, have been decked up with banners, streamers and balloons.

Palika Bazar (left) and Janpath (right) have been decorated with orange banners, balloons, and streamers.(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Rajyashree Pandit, a UPSC aspirant based in Karol Bagh, came especially to the Pracheen Hanuman Mandir on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, to buy the bhagwa flags of Lord Ram, with her mother. “I am so excited about the inauguration (of the Shri Ram Temple) that I bought several flags to place atop my car and on my balcony. Come Sunday, and I’ll be glued to my TV, watching it live!”

Other than the flags, which can be seen flitting atop several vehicles across the Capital, Delhiites are also purchasing framed posters of Lord Ram alongside Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman ji, as well as statuettes of Ram Darbar.

Ram Darbar statuettes are a fave among those buying gifts. Price: ₹300 in Janpath.(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Aakash Gupta, a shopkeeper at Janpath Market, shares, “Ram Darbar khareedne ki maaramaari chal rahi hai! A customer purchased 200 pieces in a go, simply for gifting them to celebrate [the consecration]... Everyone is coming to buy them and enquiries about Ram Lalla, too, are through the roof!”

