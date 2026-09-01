Inside Delhi’s musical date with Chaar Diwaari and Dhanda Nyoliwala

The beats of Farebi, Do Numbari and Russian Bandana filled Yashobhoomi Convention Center on Saturday as around 7,000 youngsters turned up to watch Dhanda Nyoliwala and Chaar Diwaari perform at the realme Music Fest 2026.

Dhanda Nyoliwala (Left) and Chaar Diwaari (Right) performed in Delhi on Saturday.

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The tempo was set with a genre-spanning mix of hip-hop, psychedelic dubstep and electronic beats, as attendees grooved, jumped and sang along with gusto.

Speaking after his set, Nyoliwala said, “Performing in Delhi always feels different. I chose the songs with one thought in mind: when people leave the venue, they should take back a feeling and a memory with them... I’ll definitely carry the energy and love I received from Delhi with me.”

Francis Wong, Head of Global Product Marketing, realme, said, “Dhanda Nyoliwala and Chaar Diwaari have both built very distinct identities and strong communities around their music. They are young, original and unafraid to do things differently. From the moment we announced the names of the artists, we saw excitement building across our community and their fan bases.”

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