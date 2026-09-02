Janmashtami 2026: Where to meet Govinda, from AI Krishna leela and bhajan clubbing to handi breaking and melas in Delhi

The entire city is ready to turn into one big Nandgaon! With Janmashtami falling on September 4 this year, celebrations across Delhi-NCR are bringing together dance dramas, larger-than-life jhankis, all-night kirtans, temple rituals, matki-phod action and carnivals packed with rides and festive treats. Whether you want to watch Kanha’s story come alive or welcome him at midnight, bookmark these spots and get your festive fervour on! Here's a look.

WATCH THE LEELA UNFOLD

When Krishna meets AI

A glimpse of Shri Ram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's Krishna. Here's where you can head to celebrate Janmashtami this year (September 4) across Delhi-NCR.

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At DJJS’ two-day Shri Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsav, traditional dance ballets, musical skits, bhajans and aarti meet hologram kiosks, motion-sensing games and an AI-powered Krishna experience. Also look out for the bhajan clubbing session and installations that put a digital spin on Krishna’s leelas.

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Where: DDA Ground, Sector 10, Dwarka

When: September 3 and 4

Timing: 7.30pm onwards

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 10 (Blue Line)

Krishna completes 50 years

A Delhi Janmashtami tradition marks a milestone as Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra presents the 50th year of Krishna. Directed by Shobha Deepak Singh, the dance drama traces Krishna’s journey from Gokul and Vrindavan to Kurukshetra through classical dance, music, handcrafted costumes and elaborate stage design.

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What: Krishna by Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

On till: September 4

Timing: 6.30pm; 3pm on September 4

Entry: ₹300 onwards

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

BREAK THE MATKI!

Govindas, form your pyramid

Cheer for your favourite team of Govindas as they climb human pyramids to reach the handi suspended above them. The second season of the Matki Phod League promises 10 hours of festive action, bringing together dahi-handi tradition, music, devotion and some serious teamwork.

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What: Matki Phod League Season 2

Where: Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Vihar

When: September 4

Timing: 2pm to 12am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma Court (Pink Line)

FOR A MIDNIGHT WITH KANHA

A midnight welcome with 108 kalashas

Spend Janmashtami amid the chants and temple bells of ISKCON Delhi. Celebrations include beautifully decorated jhankis, kirtans, 108 Kalasha Maha Abhisheka, an aarti with 108 deepas and the much-awaited midnight appearance celebration. The temple will also mark Nandotsava the following day.

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What: Sri Krishna Janmashtami 2026

Where: Sri Sri Radha Parthasarathi Mandir, ISKCON Delhi, Hare Krishna Hills, East of Kailash

When: September 4; Nandotsava on September 5

Timing: All day; main celebration at midnight

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line)

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Kirtan, jhulan and a flower shower

Gurugram’s ISKCON celebration promises continuous kirtan, darshan, jhulan, cultural dramas, family activities and a food street through the day. Stay on for the grand Maha Abhishek at 11pm and the midnight Maha Aarti, or return the following morning for Nandotsav, complete with a flower shower and festive procession.

What: Krishna Janmashtami at ISKCON Gurugram

Where: Sri Sri Radha Damodar Mandir, Sudarshan Dham, Sector 67, Gurugram

When: September 4; Nandotsav on September 5

Timing: 8am onwards

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Three days of festivities in Greater Noida

The celebrations at ISKCON Greater Noida will stretch across three days, with special shringar and darshan, Vedic mantra-led abhishek, uninterrupted Harinaam sankirtan and religious discourses. The main night culminates with Krishna’s appearance and Maha Aarti at midnight, while a Gita exhibition and prasadam food court add to the experience.

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What: Shri Krishna Janmashtami Mahotsav

Where: ISKCON Greater Noida, A-48/49, Sector Zeta 1, Greater Noida

When: September 3 to 5

Timing: Throughout the day; Maha Aarti at 12am on September 4

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: GNIDA Office (Aqua Line)

MAKE A MELA OF IT

London comes to Paschim Vihar

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Hop on the rides, grab festive treats and stop for photographs against a London Street-inspired backdrop at this Janmashtami carnival. Apart from themed décor, the family-friendly mela has amusement rides, games, food counters and shopping stalls for those who like their festive outings with a generous side of masti.

What: WOW Carnival, Paschim Vihar

Where: DDA Ground, opposite Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar

On till: September 4

Timing: 6pm to 11pm

Entry: ₹50

Nearest Metro Station: Peera Garhi (Green Line)

Dubai and London, via Dwarka

Why pick between London and Dubai when this carnival promises a glimpse of both? Alongside amusement rides, food and shopping stalls, the Dwarka edition features London Street and Dubai-inspired installations, live performances and several photo-op spots, making it an easy festive outing for families and groups of friends.

What: WOW Carnival, Dwarka

Where: DDA Sports Complex, Sector 11, Dwarka

When: On now; closing date to be confirmed

Timing: 6pm to 11pm

Entry: ₹50

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 13 (Blue Line)

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