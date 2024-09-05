Naayaab: A two-day ode to India’s heritage

The Capital recently hosted the inaugural edition of Naayaab exhibition, which displayed 100 masterpieces by 70 artisans across 17 states. These artisans, celebrated with national honours like Padma Vibhushan, Padma Shri and Shilp Guru, brought their finest works to the first of its kind event. Akansha Dixit and Rajeev Sethi

Puneet Kaushik and Ajay Arjit Singh

Naayaab, simply put, is a rare symphony of the greats – from the select and superlative works of traditional Indian art-forms, to the highest awarded master artisans who created them, to the best of art patrons and collectors who can rejoice them – it is the first-ever platform to bring them all together, to celebrate the enduring legacy of Indian craftsmanship.

The opening day saw a gathering of art aficionados and cultural enthusiasts, including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.