Pride Month 2026: Is online dating fatigue making queer singles explore offline dating, matchmaking?

For decades, queer dating in India largely lived online.

Queer individuals are re-routing to a new way of finding love and its offline.(Photo: Shutterstock (For represenational purposes only))

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Long before Instagram DMs and Tinder swipes, there were chatrooms, anonymous websites and online forums that allowed LGBTQIA+ people to find each other in a world that often offered few safe alternatives. Dating apps later made those connections easier, putting entire communities at people's fingertips.

But lately a quieter shift has been taking shape: digital dating detox.

How the shift started

Queer matchmaking services, speed-dating events, mixers, potlucks and community gatherings have started drawing people who look for something that dating apps struggled to offer. According to many users, the answer lies in genuine connection.

Queer picnics are frequently organised by Shams Tabrez and Yash Sharma in various parts of Delhi-NCR. (Instagram/shamss.tabrez)

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{{^usCountry}} The reasons varied. Some were tired of ghosting and situationship while others were looking for long-term relationships. Many simply wanted to meet people face-to-face before deciding where a connection might lead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reasons varied. Some were tired of ghosting and situationship while others were looking for long-term relationships. Many simply wanted to meet people face-to-face before deciding where a connection might lead. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The emergence of a common ecosystem thus looked surprisingly familiar: a modern, queer version of introductions, social circles and matchmaking that heterosexual Indians have relied on for generations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The emergence of a common ecosystem thus looked surprisingly familiar: a modern, queer version of introductions, social circles and matchmaking that heterosexual Indians have relied on for generations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} And as Pride Month draws to a close, several event organisers as well as attendees said the demand for such spaces extended well beyond annual celebrations, reflecting a broader desire for meaningful relationships year-round. How swipe fatigue factored into online dating {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And as Pride Month draws to a close, several event organisers as well as attendees said the demand for such spaces extended well beyond annual celebrations, reflecting a broader desire for meaningful relationships year-round. How swipe fatigue factored into online dating {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For Sri, a Seattle-based professional, years of dating meant emotional exhaustion. When he eventually signed up for a queer matchmaking platform Mr. & Mr., his was struck with hope and eventually it paid off. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Sri, a Seattle-based professional, years of dating meant emotional exhaustion. When he eventually signed up for a queer matchmaking platform Mr. & Mr., his was struck with hope and eventually it paid off. {{/usCountry}}

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Recalling his early dating days, Sri shares, “I was a family-oriented person. Even my hookups tended to become long-term situations. But at the end of the day, it always felt lonely. It felt empty.”

The problem, he says, wasn't lack of opportunities. It was uncertainty.

“Even if you like someone, you are not supposed to say you like them because they may think you are clingy. But if you don't say it, they may think you are not interested. It, therefore becomes a strange balancing act," he adds.

Sri's experience is however not unique. According to Umang Sheth, founder of Mr. & Mr., more queer people are approaching matchmaking with a desire for clarity rather than endless options.

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Umang Sheth, co-founder of Mr. & Mr. website shares how it all started: "More than a decade ago, one of my friends had registered with what turned out to be a fraudulent overseas matchmaking service. The experience left him devastated. One night he called me and said, 'I don't want to die alone. I don't want to live like this anymore'.”

Sheth says, “I am increasingly seeing younger people who tell me, 'I am tired of hookups. I want a relationship like the one my parents had. I don't want to get into the mess of dating apps. I just want a life partner and I want to settle down'.”

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That sentiment echoes across the community, globally.

A Canada-based professional who met his partner through Mr. & Mr. says online conversations often felt repetitive. “Especially in queer spaces, the same questions keep coming up: ‘Do you have a place?’ ‘When can we meet?’ ‘Do you want to hook up?’ The conversations often revolve around a very limited set of topics," he tells us.

Offline spaces, he says, offered something different. “You get to know people in different contexts. You see how they interact with others. You discover shared interests. You build comfort first,” he adds.

Today, perhaps the most surprising development is how parents of queer individuals are coming forward to arrange matches for their children.

One mother from Arizona, reached out asking for help finding a partner for her son shares Umang, adding what she told him: “I've accepted my son's sexuality. If he had been my daughter, I would have found him a husband. Why should my son be treated differently?”

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Another mother, an IAS officer, enrolled her son after he came out.

A third simply told him, “I don't want to see him lonely.”

Conversations take the cake at a matchmaking event organised by Mr. & Mr.

Community events: New love joints

Not everyone looking for a connection is signing up for a matchmaking service. Many are finding it through community spaces. Take for instance, Delhi-based QConnect, Ishq Collective and Queer Gully. These initiatives have spent the past few years organising mixers, potlucks, speed-dating events and social gatherings that allow people to meet organically.

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“In today's world, we spend a lot of time on dating apps. We have lost the habit of meeting people in person," says Subodh Kanade, founder of QConnect adding, “The primary idea behind my collective is community-building through real-life interactions.”

At Ishq Collective's queer mixers, the events are not promoted as matchmaking platforms. “We don't promote that people will find a partner,” says its organiser Pranay Bhowmick, adding, “But if people connect organically and decide to date, that is something that happens naturally.”

From sketching to screening, activities work wonders when it comes to matchmaking events organised for queer individuals.

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At the Ishq Collective's first mixer in Jaipur last year, two attendees met and eventually started dating. Yet Pranay insists romance is only one possible outcome. “We felt that many of us carried a void from our childhood. Love isn't only romantic. It is self-love, friendship, community love and romantic," he says.

“Most people in the community usually meet through apps, and we wanted to create an offline alternative," says Suhani, co-founder of Queer Gully which is an LBT-focused collective that organised a speed-dating event on the anniversary of the decriminalisation of Section 377 last year.

The motivation was simple: The collective's members described dating apps as exhausting. One of them tells us, “On dating apps, you may talk to 50 people before deciding to meet even one person. One couple who met through a Queer Gully event has now been together for more than a year.”

Its not just romance!

Interestingly, it's not solely in search of partners that the queer community end up participating in such events. Organisers say, friendships often come first.

Utkarsh, a QConnect member who met his own partner through Grindr, says he originally attended a community potluck without any expectation of romance. What he found instead was a network of friendships that continues today. “It was a wonderful experience. I made a lot of friends there and many of them are still my friends," he says.

He now helps organise community events himself and believes their biggest strength lies in how they humanise people. “People are seeing each other as human beings rather than as profiles on a screen. You are interacting with a real person. You can see their personality, mannerisms and behaviour," Utkarsh adds.

Is this the end of dating apps?

Dating apps, however, are not disappearing anytime soon. “Apps continue to connect thousands of queer people every day,” says Sri, adding, “There is a perception that finding your own partner is somehow cooler… But who cares!”

“Whether you found someone through matchmaking, through Grindr, through a coffee shop, through friends or by complete accident—who cares? You found someone. You found a person you want to share your life with. That is what matters,” says Sri.

Utkarsh, who met his partner on Grindr, says that apps are no longer the only option today. He says, “Luckily, people have alternatives now.”

Potlucks, mixers, community events, matchmakers, curated introductions – queer community is finding their own spaces where connections begin not with a profile picture but a conversation.

Story by Aditya Sagar

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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