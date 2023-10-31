Stamp mehendi: A quick fix Delhiites are opting for

Short of time as you shuttle between home and work while prepping for Karwa Chauth? Try stamp mehendi, a quick fix that’s gaining popularity. “Ismein chai ki pattiyan, gasoline aur petroleum, essential oils and water ka mixture hai. The resulting is the paint that's put on a block that is in turn used to imprint the design instantly on the palms,” says Mithla Parihar, a mehendi artist at Dilli Haat INA.

The stamp mehendi, made of tea leaves, gas, and essential oils, is applied using blocks.(Photo: Kriti Kambiri/HT)

Priya Rani, 34, a Greater Kailash 1-based consultant, recently made a trip to INA to get her hands hennaed with stamp mehendi. “It’s a tradition to apply mehendi as we dress up for the festival. But with time, our traditions have evolved to coexist with our busy schedules,” she shares, adding, “Between work and family, I don’t get the time to sit for hours waiting for the mehendi to dry... Stamp mehendi is a good substitute as it’s instant and not messy at all.”

Besides giving a minimalist look, this mehendi is also smell-free, which is also why many are opting for it. “Neither my husband nor I can stand the smell of mehendi,” says Isha Pillai Bhatt, 29, a Noida-based social media executive, adding, “I feel that after the paste is dried and washed off, the stain’s smell is worse! I’m so happy to have this alternative.”

In addition, stamp mehendi artist, Lakwinder, who can be found near Chandni Chowk Metro Station, says, “Aaj kal stamp wali mehendi zyada chal rahi hai kyunki shaadiyon ke samay sabko bareek ya bhara hua kaam chahiye hota hai par Karwa Chauth par toh sirf sagan karna hota hai… Iski cost bhi kam hai. Dusri wali mehendi lagwao toh ₹150 ke neeche bel bhi nahin banate is time par. Iss wali mehendi mein ₹100- ₹200 mein apke dono haath lag jaate hain. Haan, ismein chemical rehta hai thoda lekin wo toh aaj kal sab mehendi mein hota hai. Iska fayda yeh hai ki ye jaldi nikal jaati hai 2-3 baar sabun se haath dhone par.”

